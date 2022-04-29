Jemal buys former Century Theater downtown site for potential new 10-story project

The half-acre surface parking lot across from the Mohawk Ramp in downtown Buffalo is destined for something bigger once again.

Washington developer Douglas Jemal is buying the property at 513 Main St. and 486 Washington St., with plans for a multi-story, mixed-use building with apartments and ground-floor retail space. The site is under contract, but Jemal would not disclose details yet.

Jemal said specifics are still in flux, and a project may still be a couple of years away, especially given construction delays.

But Jemal envisions the potential for as much as a 10-story building with 300,000 square feet of space. At an average of about $200 per square foot, that could be a $60 million project.

"We’re real excited about this," Jemal said, calling it "a very important strategic piece of property in the overall master plan."

As with his other projects, Jemal said the goal is to bring activity and life back to parts of downtown Buffalo where there are gaps, creating a more vibrant and interactive central business district.

"The whole downtown loop needs to be redone," he said. "It's been spotty, and it needs connections. That’s really been my vision all along in Buffalo."

The proposed project, near where the former Loew's Century Theater once stood, would add to the density Jemal is trying to create in that neighborhood.

He already is buying the city-owned Mohawk Ramp on the other side of Washington for at least $3 million, with plans to spend another $45 million to convert it into another large mixed-use project. Plans call for adding two more floors of parking and four floors of 200 apartments on top of the existing 627-space ramp.

Jemal also intends to spend another $110 million to redevelop the adjacent Simon Electric properties, with 400 more apartments and retail space – for a total of 600 units between the properties. The project will take several years.

All of those properties are near Jemal's other holdings on Main Street – where he owns the Hyatt Regency Buffalo and three buildings across the street – as well as the Statler, the Police Apartments and the former Mahoney State Office Building that he plans to convert into a boutique hotel.

Jemal's latest target property has a long and storied history in Buffalo. Originally a block of multi-story brick commercial buildings in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was replaced in 1921 by the 3,076-seat Century Theater, which Loews operated for movies for several years before turning it over to Michael Shea in 1928. The theater entrance was on Main, while the bulk of the building stretched back toward Washington.

The theater was later leased to Nikitas Dipson – founder of Dipson Theatres – and then restored at a cost of $50,000 in the 1940s. Its next big iteration came 30 years later, when Harvey Weinstein and Corky Burger used it for rock concerts in the 1970s, under Harvey & Corky Productions, before it was torn down in 1984. That's when it became a parking lot.

The parcel is now owned by a group led by Dr. Joseph R. Takats III, but also still including Weinstein. The property is leased to Allpro Parking, which has operated an 80-space lot there for more than 20 years, said Allpro CEO Richard Serra.

