Washington developer Douglas Jemal has struck another hotel deal in Western New York, adding the historic Roycroft Inn and Restaurant in East Aurora to a growing staple of hospitality sites.

Jemal confirmed Thursday that he has put the Roycroft under contract in the past week, agreeing to buy the century-old institution that dates back to Elbert Hubbard and the founding of the American Arts and Crafts Movement in the late 19th century.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

He did not say how much he will pay the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation, which has effectively owned the Inn for over 35 years, since it led an $8 million restoration initiative that culminated with the Inn's reopening in 1995.

"Their interest and my interest are aligned, about saving historic structures," Jemal said.

"The Margaret Wendt Foundation bought it, saved it, and they never really intended to own it forever and run it," Jemal said. "Their objective was to save the masterpiece that it was, and what it stood for. They've done a masterful job. It was time for them to move on."

Jemal said the purchase evolved over time. He and Wendt officials met on "numerous occasions and got to know each other."

"It was a conversation," he said. "It wasn't anything quick. It was more preserving this asset and putting it in the right hands."

The sale, first reported by the East Aurora Advertiser, is expected to close once Jemal gets a state liquor license, expected in three to four months. It does not include the rest of the Roycroft buildings, which are owned by the nonprofit Roycroft Campus Corp.

Located at 40 S. Grove St., the Inn opened in 1905 to cater to visitors and artisans coming to East Aurora to experience the Arts and Crafts community of over 500 working artisans and craftsman, which Hubbard had founded in 1897. It was a hub of what became the 14-building Roycroft Campus, but deteriorated over the ensuing decades and eventually went bankrupt, although it received National Historic Landmark status in 1986 as part of the campus.

The Rochester-based Landmark Society of Western New York rescued the closed 44,000-square-foot inn and its contents from a bankruptcy auction in 1987, using a $500,000 grant that was put up by the Wendt Foundation. A new nonprofit was formed to own and restore it, and put out a call to over 100 developers to undertake the project, which was ultimately funded by Wendt.

After nine years of renovation, the Inn reopened to guests in 1995. It offers three-, four- and five-room suites, honeymoon suites and both mini-suites and guest rooms, a restaurant and lounge, a salon and meeting rooms.

This would be the sixth operating or planned hotel in Jemal's portfolio, complementing what he's been assembling in downtown Buffalo. That includes the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, the Richardson Hotel and the Mansion on Delaware, all of which are open and operating like the Roycroft.

Jemal also is redeveloping the upper floors of the historic Statler, with a mix of uses that will include a boutique hotel. And he plans to convert the former Mahoney State Office Building on Niagara Square into yet another specialty hotel.

Jemal said he doesn't plan any changes to the Roycroft, and will keep all of the staff, with whom he met on Tuesday. But adding it gives him another asset to cross-market, and he noted that it's only 18 minutes from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

"It collaborates very well with the rest of the assets I have in Buffalo," he said. "It gives me an opportunity to really showcase the city in its hospitality venues."