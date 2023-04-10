Eleven months after buying the unique former Curtiss Malt House on Niagara Street, developer Douglas Jemal has acquired an adjacent vacant warehouse building that he says is critical to his plan to convert the malt house into 57 apartments.

Jemal paid $425,000 to acquire 1106-1110 Niagara from 1110 Niagara Street II LLC, an entity controlled by William Breeser, president of Better Wire Products, a metal fabricator located up the street.

The new acquisition is a key part of Jemal's bigger $10 million to $12 million project next door. Last year, the developer bought the historic Curtiss building at 1100 Niagara from Giles Kavanagh for $1 million, after spotting the cavernous former warehouse while riding down the street.

The long slender building – which has a unique saw-tooth front roof line and extends back from the street toward the Niagara River – is down the road from Rich Products Corp.'s headquarters and the new Niagara Studios film production studio now under construction. It's also close to several other adaptive-reuse projects, along a stretch of Niagara Street that is getting renewed attention from the city, real estate investors and other businesses.

Jemal wanted to take advantage of the renaissance on the West Side to create a market-rate apartment building, using the 50,000-square-foot, two-story Curtiss. Plans call for 24 one-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom units, averaging 720 square feet in size.

But it's sandwiched against a portion of the single-story warehouse building next door that stretches north along Niagara Street. So the north side of the Curtiss building has no windows on the lower level.

By acquiring the 12,368-square-foot warehouse from Breeser, and demolishing a narrow extension between the two buildings, Jemal can gain the windows he's seeking. He can also convert the warehouse building into indoor parking for the Curtiss apartments, which would otherwise lack adequate parking on the other site.

"It was an old warehouse facility that was dilapidated, and if I'm going to do a development there, it's an important piece of property. So we'll make it part of the malt-house," Jemal said. "That was my intention all along. You needed this to make it work properly."

"Both of them are neglected, abandoned buildings, so you want to clean the whole site up," Jemal added. "It makes an awful lot of sense. It makes it cohesive."

That's also why he hasn't started work on the Curtiss or brought a redevelopment proposal to the city for approval, but he plans to do so now. Once approved, the two brownfield sites still need to be remediated, so it will be at least six months before construction can begin, which is expected to last 12 months.