Developer Douglas Jemal is modifying his redevelopment plan for the Statler, doubling down on apartments while increasing the number of boutique hotel rooms on three historic floors. The new plan also sharply reduces the number of internal parking spaces in the enormous building.

Jemal, who is trying to bring the rest of the Statler back to life, is adding another 30 hotel rooms and more than 100 additional apartments to the historic complex on Delaware Avenue.

He is seeking to fill a void in hotel capacity in the city, even while the aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to reverberate through the worlds of hospitality and bank financing, making the hotel business more challenging.

"This is a direct result of the tremendous demand for and importance of hotel rooms," said Paul Millstein, vice president of Jemal's company, Douglas Development Corp. "There's a shortage of hotel rooms in Buffalo, and it's hurting Buffalo. So these hotel rooms are more important than ever."

That will raise the total to more than 200 guest rooms and nearly 450 apartments throughout the building, and effectively makes the three towers above the three-story base entirely residential and hospitality in nature, according to Millstein and a revised site plan application that Jemal's attorney filed with the city.

The change represents a significant increase in apartment capacity in the city's downtown core, especially with Jemal's plans for another 600 units above the Mohawk Ramp and in the former Simon Electric properties along Ellicott Street. He's also adding more than 100,000 square feet of office space on two floors, introducing a new element to the building in a downtown market that already has a lot of office vacancy.

At the same time, he is taking a major bet that enough future tenants will be content to use public transit, the nearby Mohawk Ramp or other on- or off-street parking, as there will now be far fewer parking spaces in the Statler than residents. And he's counting on those options to minimize the impact on nearby streets, according to a transportation demand management study submitted with the revised application.

The new hotel and apartment details differ from a revised site plan application that was submitted to the city earlier by Jemal's attorney, Lindsey Haubenreich of Phillips Lytle, and was posted online prior to the Buffalo Planning Board meeting on Monday.

That revision showed Jemal going in the opposite direction, with the complete elimination of the three historic floors of hotel rooms, to be replaced by 105 additional apartments. That would have yielded a total of 548 apartments in 512,000 square feet, taking up all of the three towers.

But Millstein said Thursday that was old and incorrect, and a new and updated version with the larger hotel would be submitted for city review. Most of the other details of the proposed revisions are still the same. But the project has been temporarily pulled from the board until the correct version is filed. The board had previously approved the original site plan for the Statler on Oct. 25, 2021.

Jemal said the initial decision to drop the guest rooms had been prompted by concerns about the ability to finance a hotel, given the struggles of the hospitality industry during and after Covid. But then he realized that the additional rooms were critically needed for the city's convention business. "I didn't know there would be that much of a demand for them. But there is," he said.

Haubenreich said that the revised plan "is principally the same" as the original one from two years ago, and "does not substantially alter" the approved proposal. The renovations will still be done in accordance with historic preservation standards, so the project will qualify for state and federal tax credits. No zoning variances are required. And, she said, the "minor" revisions do not require a change to previous environmental findings or approvals.

The revised project will bring "density, vibrancy and foot traffic to the already prominent area of the city and will serve to enhance the character of the surrounding area," she wrote.

The changes do mark a shift in Jemal's thinking and goals for the 834,457-square-foot building, however, as well as his means of achieving them.

Jemal purchased the former Statler Hotel in 2020 from the estate of Mark Croce, after the prominent restaurateur and businessman died in a helicopter crash. He and his team have been working for the past three years to stabilize, rehab and ultimately redevelop the mostly vacant 18-story building, restoring the Italian and English Renaissance structure on Niagara Square to the glamourous position it once held as part of Ellsworth Statler's hotel empire.

"The Statler commands a presence in Buffalo like no other building," the application said. "The re-furnished Statler Hotel will become the new hub for living, working, and playing in Downtown Buffalo with the addition of apartments and street-level commercial spaces."

Built in 1923 to replace an earlier Statler hotel that opened in 1908, the building at 107 Delaware Ave., consists of three interconnected hotel towers above a three-story base that features the original hotel lobby and event space, as well as a mezzanine level and a basement. Originally consisting of 1,100 hotel rooms, the hotel declined over the past century, with the last rooms closing in 1984 and offices taking up some space. It's located on 1.75 acres.

Croce, who bought it in 2012, had already renovated the lobby and event space to bring that back to life for banquets, meetings and other functions but had not yet tackled the upper floors or finished the exterior restoration. After taking over, Jemal completed repairs to the entire facade on all sides up to 30 feet in height, and then turned his attention to the interior spaces, which would include entertainment, residential, hotel and some retail components.

The original plan called for converting part of the former hotel lobby and the existing lobby bar into new street-level retail and restaurant space along Franklin and Genesee streets, while restoring the existing ballroom, Turkish bath, lobby ballroom and mezzanine rooms so they could be used for weddings, corporate events and other activities. In all, it would include 100,000 square feet of event space and 25,000 square feet of retail space.

Meanwhile, part of the basement, mezzanine, second and third floors of the extensive base would be turned into 700 new structured parking spaces, with a ramp weaving through the levels. And the towers would feature 334 apartments, with 183 hotel rooms on three floors.

The new plan calls for:

443 apartments in 416,000 square feet within the towers on the fourth through eighth and 12th through 18th floors.

213 boutique hotel rooms on the historic ninth through 11th floors.

22,582 square feet of retail or restaurant space, down from 25,000.

129,169 square feet of office space on part of the second floor and all of the third floor.

70,706 square feet of event space in the base, down from 100,000 square feet.

Only a single level of parking in the basement, with 175 spaces in 100,000 square feet.

Specifically, there will be 132 studio apartments of about 500 square feet each, 209 one-bedroom units of 700 square feet, 44 two-bedroom apartments with 1,000 square feet and 22 three-bedroom units with 1,450 square feet.

Those will be spread among the fourth through 16th floors, except for the three hotel floors, according to the application.

The top two floors, totaling 64,000 square feet, will consist of 36 larger apartments on penthouse levels, with 24 two-bedroom apartments of 1,200 square feet and 12 three-bedroom units with 2,000 square feet in each.

According to the updated transportation study, the adjusted parking demand for the project is 680 spaces, but that would be lowered to 469 by six strategies designed to reduce demand through public transit, a bicycle repair station, shared parking and roadway improvements, among others.

The study noted the site's location is at "a hub of public transportation options," including the Metro Rail and bus lines, as well as its proximity to the Mohawk Ramp – which Jemal is buying from the city – so the project "will not create an unreasonable burden within the surrounding neighborhood."