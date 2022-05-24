Jemal adds Curtiss Malt House to portfolio after buying Mahoney Building, Century Theater lot

Douglas Jemal has struck again, this time on the city's West Side, where he has agreed to buy the former Curtiss Malt House on Niagara Street, with plans for a multi-million-dollar conversion of the building into apartments.

Jemal, who put the property under contract two to three weeks ago after spotting it while riding down the street, would not say how much he will pay for the cavernous former warehouse with the saw-tooth front roof line, located at 1100 Niagara, adjacent to the Niagara River. It is currently owned by Giles Kavanagh, through 1100 Niagara Street LLC.

Jemal said he expects to capitalize on the continued demand for housing and the renaissance on the West Side, by spending $10 million to $12 million to redevelop it into 50 market-rate apartments.

The building is down the street from Rich Products Corp.'s headquarters and the planned site for the Niagara Studios film production project by London-based Great Point Media. .

" I saw an opportunity to convert it into a great residential development," Jemal said. "It's got some tremendous history. It's something you could never build."

The property was listed for sale in June 2021 for $1.5 million. The purchase is expected to close by early June.

"It's magnificent," Jemal said. "It has all the DNA that I look for – old, dilapidated, neglected – and I'll put it back together again."

Originally built in 1880 for the Charles G. Curtiss Malting Co., the two-story white-painted brick building was one of the first buildings in the country to use electric power from Niagara Falls to run a series of malting drums for processing.

It was sold in 1911 to the Fleischmann Malting Co., and then sold again in 1920 – after Prohibition began – to the Cooperative Grange League Federation Exchange, and then Agway for use as a grain warehouse and feed supply facility from 1920 until 1982. But it essentially has been empty for the last 40 years.

Kavanagh, a local real estate investor who bought the property in 2012 for $375,000, had planned to convert the 42,347-square-foot building into an event center or beer hall with a rooftop bar and spa, as part of a $16 million project that would also involve the adjacent Modern Heating and Oliver Gear buildings at 1106-1110 and 1112-1114 Niagara.

He applied in December 2021 for local landmarking – which the Common Council unanimously approved on in January – and raised $100,000 from investors to repair and secure the building.

Then Jemal stumbled upon it a few weeks ago while riding along with his longtime architect, Julian Looney of Antunovich Associates, who was "going to pick up his dog from his puppy grooming place" on Niagara.

"I saw the building, liked it, called the broker, met him there, and made a deal," Jemal said.

The purchase comes as Jemal has been on a buying spree, as he continues his efforts to redevelop downtown Buffalo.

On Tuesday, he completed his acquisition of the former Mahoney State Office Building on Niagara Square – at 65 Court St. – from the state Office of General Services, for $4.1 million.

Jemal plans to convert it into a boutique hotel, although he hasn't designed it yet.

On Friday, Jemal completed his $2 million purchase of the former Century Theater parking lot at 513 Main Street.

