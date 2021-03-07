Jehovah's Witnesses seek city approval for renovations

Knock, knock, knocking on heaven's door.
The Jehovah's Witnesses are coming to the front door of City Hall. But instead of handing out pamphlets or books, they're asking for something they need.
The evangelical religious organization known for its door-to-door neighborhood proselytizing is planning an assortment of both exterior and interior improvements to its existing stone-and-frame building on Kensington Avenue, including a dramatic increase in parking spaces. But it needs permission from the Buffalo Planning Board first.
Under plans by architects at Carmina Wood Morris PC, Jehovah's Witness Congregation Support Inc. is proposing to relocate two building entrances, reconfigure the on-site sidewalk routing, reconstruct the existing parking lot, and remove two existing curb cuts or driving entrances along Trinidad Place. The redesigned and restriped parking lot will consist of 68 parking spaces – up from 49 currently – with storm sewer, landscaping and lighting improvements.
It also proposes to alter the building facade with Hardie board fiber cement panels.
The organization did not specify the interior changes in its Kingdom Hall as part of its site plan application, which mostly deals with exterior factors. But it said that the footprint or shape of the existing 8,820-square-foot building on the 1.35-acre lot at 185 Kensington will not change, no additions are planned, and there's no change to the use.
The Planning Board will consider the request at 4 p.m. Monday. If approved, the $750,000 project would take about six to 12 months to complete, according to the application.
The $20 million project by Southern Tier Environments for Living would include a three-story apartment building with 21 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units.
The panel will also resume its public hearing on plans by Southern Tier Environments for Living and the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust for 50 units of affordable housing on 27 parcels and 2.03 acres of land in the Fruit Belt neighborhood.
The proposed project would include a new 33-unit apartment building at 326 High St., at the corner of Peach Street, as well as five three-bedroom duplexes, one two-bedroom duplex and five single-family homes on scattered sites.
But it received considerable criticism two weeks ago from the community, whose residents complained they were not consulted and suggested the large building would add to parking woes on nearby streets.
The 90-foot-tall red, white and blue attraction will be built on top of a 15-foot elevated platform near the Labatt Blue-painted silos.
Also up for review are:
• A proposed new Ferris wheel to be erected at Earl Ketry's Buffalo RiverWorks at 343 Ganson St.
• Special-use permits for five AirBnB properties on Whitney Place, West Ferry Avenue, Tacoma Avenue and Avery Avenue.
• A special-use permit for an open-air flea market at 5 and 7 Walden Ave. and 1137 and 1141 Genesee St.
A small family-owned development group that agreed in March to buy five Elmwood Avenue buildings – including the former home of J.P. Bullfeathers restaurant – has now closed on that purchase, clearing the way for a four-story apartment project. Whitesand Family LP, through Whitesand Elmwood LLC, paid $2 million to buy 1006-1028 Elmwood from Elmwood Bidwell Redevelopment Co. That’s
• A special-use permit for outdoor dining, alcohol sales and live entertainment at the new Jack Rabbit at 1010 Elmwood Ave., using four rooms inside the former J.P. Bullfeathers space. The new venture by Joshua Mullin and three other veteran nightlife professionals – part of a $7 million mixed-use residential project by Whitesand Family LP on five parcels – aims to combine a creative workspace during the day with an anchor restaurant, bar, brunch and event space.
In non-Covid-19 times, the restaurant will have a 400-person capacity and seating for 165, with 33 onsite parking spaces. It will provide fast-casual cafe food and drinks, lunch and dinner, and it will offer both recorded and live music, with bands and a piano room, and occasional outdoor music events.