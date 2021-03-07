Jehovah's Witnesses seek city approval for renovations

The Planning Board will consider the request at 4 p.m. Monday. If approved, the $750,000 project would take about six to 12 months to complete, according to the application.

+2 Neighbors say they were left out of planning for Fruit Belt housing development The $20 million project by Southern Tier Environments for Living would include a three-story apartment building with 21 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units.

The panel will also resume its public hearing on plans by Southern Tier Environments for Living and the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust for 50 units of affordable housing on 27 parcels and 2.03 acres of land in the Fruit Belt neighborhood.

The proposed project would include a new 33-unit apartment building at 326 High St., at the corner of Peach Street, as well as five three-bedroom duplexes, one two-bedroom duplex and five single-family homes on scattered sites.

But it received considerable criticism two weeks ago from the community, whose residents complained they were not consulted and suggested the large building would add to parking woes on nearby streets.

+3 Ferris wheel coming this spring to Buffalo RiverWorks The 90-foot-tall red, white and blue attraction will be built on top of a 15-foot elevated platform near the Labatt Blue-painted silos.

Also up for review are:

• A proposed new Ferris wheel to be erected at Earl Ketry's Buffalo RiverWorks at 343 Ganson St.

• Special-use permits for five AirBnB properties on Whitney Place, West Ferry Avenue, Tacoma Avenue and Avery Avenue.

• A special-use permit for an open-air flea market at 5 and 7 Walden Ave. and 1137 and 1141 Genesee St.

Group buys Bullfeathers, other Elmwood buildings for four-story project A small family-owned development group that agreed in March to buy five Elmwood Avenue buildings – including the former home of J.P. Bullfeathers restaurant – has now closed on that purchase, clearing the way for a four-story apartment project. Whitesand Family LP, through Whitesand Elmwood LLC, paid $2 million to buy 1006-1028 Elmwood from Elmwood Bidwell Redevelopment Co. That’s