James Panepinto seeks ECIDA tax breaks for Dingens Street warehouse project

Developer James J. Panepinto is looking for more than $450,000 in tax breaks for a storage facility he wants to build in Buffalo near the Cheektowaga border.

Panepinto's Pinto Construction Services wants to erect an 81,000-square-foot warehouse at 132 Dingens St. No tenants have been identified yet, but it would be used for storage, distribution and light manufacturing, according to the application for tax subsidies from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

About 23 new jobs are projected within two years, paying an average of $34,000.

Panepinto is seeking a package of sales, mortgage recording and property tax incentives – totaling at least $450,000 – to help finance the $7.45 million project, saying the project won't happen otherwise since there aren't any tenants lined up yet.

"The shortage of last-mile warehousing is well-documented in the WNY area," he wrote. "This void will be filled by a project somewhere in this area."

But it might not be in Buffalo or even in Erie County, he warned. "It will be a missed opportunity to redevelop a project in an area that has been a warehousing hub for quite some time," Panepinto added. "The loss of more green-fields for a similar, less costly project, will most likely result."