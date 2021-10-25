Jacobs urges FTC to act on Tops merger as financing deadline nears

In contrast, Price Chopper/Market 32 has many more stores in the Albany and Utica areas than Tops does.

Jacobs, along with Reps. Tom Reed, R-Corning, and Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has written to the FTC urging them to act on the deal.

"The FTC has had plenty of time," Jacobs said. "Inevitably, this is a deal that would be FTC-supported."

The deal would create a supermarket company that stretches across upstate New York with little overlap in their major markets, while also expanding each chain's presence in New England and Pennsylvania.

Executives from both companies and analysts have said the deal will give the merged company greater buying power with suppliers and more heft to compete against national and regional retailers from deep discounter Aldi to Walmart and Wegmans.

It also would put Tops in a better position to make its 162 supermarkets more competitive after being cash-starved for so many years as the company fell into and later emerged from bankruptcy.

"It needs the financial support of a merger to get over the hump," Jacobs said.

Following the merger, the combined chain will be based in Schenectady, outside Albany, while Tops will maintain its main office in Amherst and will manage its local stores from there. Tops will continue to run its local stores under the Tops name.

