Jacobs urges FTC to act on Tops merger as financing deadline nears

The clock is ticking on Tops Markets' plan to merge with Albany-based Price Chopper/Market 32.
The deal, first announced in February, still needs clearance from federal antitrust regulators, but the deal now is coming up on another important deadline: the expiration on Nov. 8 of a commitment by lenders to finance the deal.
Without the financing – or an extension of the financing commitment – the merger could fall through, warned Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, on Monday.
"We need this to happen. There are two weeks left," he warned during a news conference outside a Tops Market in Hamburg.
A Tops spokeswoman on Monday said the FTC review was moving forward.
"The FTC review is progressing," said spokeswoman Kathleen Sautter. "Meanwhile it’s business as usual at Tops."
To facilitate the clearance from the Federal Trade Commission, Tops and Price Chopper have agreed to sell about seven stores among the nearly 300 locations that the combined company would have, Jacobs said.
There is little overlap in the two companies' markets. Tops, for instance, has 44 stores within 25 miles of Buffalo. Price Chopper/Market 32 has none. Tops has 17 stores within 25 miles of Rochester. Price Chopper/Market 32 has none.
In contrast, Price Chopper/Market 32 has many more stores in the Albany and Utica areas than Tops does.
Jacobs, along with Reps. Tom Reed, R-Corning, and Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has written to the FTC urging them to act on the deal.
"The FTC has had plenty of time," Jacobs said. "Inevitably, this is a deal that would be FTC-supported."
The deal would create a supermarket company that stretches across upstate New York with little overlap in their major markets, while also expanding each chain's presence in New England and Pennsylvania.
Executives from both companies and analysts have said the deal will give the merged company greater buying power with suppliers and more heft to compete against national and regional retailers from deep discounter Aldi to Walmart and Wegmans.
It also would put Tops in a better position to make its 162 supermarkets more competitive after being cash-starved for so many years as the company fell into and later emerged from bankruptcy.
"It needs the financial support of a merger to get over the hump," Jacobs said.
Following the merger, the combined chain will be based in Schenectady, outside Albany, while Tops will maintain its main office in Amherst and will manage its local stores from there. Tops will continue to run its local stores under the Tops name.