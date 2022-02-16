 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacobs Institute aims to expand engineering team for Idea to Reality Center
Jacobs Institute aims to expand engineering team for Idea to Reality Center

A training lab at the Jacobs Institute, taken on April 3, 2017.

 By John Hickey/Buffalo News

For the Jacobs Institute, a medical technology innovation hub on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, one of its biggest challenges is not having enough engineers.

Where that really hurts, executives said, is in the nonprofit's Idea to Reality Center, which aims to kickstart the development of new medical technologies that treat vascular diseases by providing entrepreneurs with expertise and resources to bring their ideas to fruition. 

A $250,000 gift announced Wednesday will boost those efforts. The donation, from the foundation of Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, will help the Jacobs Institute expand its team of engineers who can advance the development of the three early-stage companies currently partnering with the Idea to Reality Center.

More companies are waiting in the pipeline. 

Acting Chief Operating Officer Mike Springer said the institute has 19 engineers and is looking to hire 11 more this year in the innovation and product development group.

The Jacobs Institute, started in 2012, counts on contributions – just like the one announced Wednesday – for a good portion of its revenue.

In 2020, contributions and grants accounted for 43% of the institute's total revenue of more than $7.5 million, according to its latest publicly available filing with the Internal Revenue Service.

Springer noted the $250,000 infusion is "going to be very impactful for us this year."

"It's a big push for us," he said. "It's huge growth."

For Bieler, the gift to the Jacobs Institute is just his latest health care-related donation. He also made what was described as a "significant gift" to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, resulting in the under-construction $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

