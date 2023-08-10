The road to a new town center project at the Boulevard Mall site in Amherst travels through a J.C. Penney store – and the retailer is fighting the town's attempts to make way for the project by seizing the property by eminent domain.

"We couldn’t even get Penney’s attention until we got within one day of eminent domain, and then they served us," said Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

J.C. Penney owns the property under its store and parking lot that developers need to develop new infrastructure for its planned walkable town center, which will mix residential uses with retail, restaurants and green space.

Developer Douglas Jemal has owned most of the mall since 2019, with Benderson Development Co. holding a portion and other companies having contractual rights on the site.

Officials say the best way to re-energize the mall property is by carving roads through the mall footprint and building standalone retail, office, residential and restaurant space.

To help speed this process along, the Town Board in 2022 designated the mall as an urban renewal area and, with the support of Jemal and Benderson, voted to temporarily take control of the site through eminent domain. The plan is for the town to acquire the properties, then sell them back to Jemal and Benderson once the legal hurdles are cleared.

To speed up the development process, the town is using eminent domain so it can take ownership of the land if it can demonstrate that it's needed to complete its urban renewal plan. The town recently created an Urban Renewal Area that includes the mall, aimed at easing the way for the redevelopment.

But J.C. Penney has filed a petition in State Supreme Court saying the store is thriving and doesn't meet the town's definition of blighted, "dying mall" space.

The company also claims it wasn't properly informed of local hearings about the proposed eminent domain acquisition; the town hasn't followed the right procedures in its acquisition attempt, and hasn't demonstrated that acquiring the J.C. Penney land is necessary for its project, which consist only of vague plans, the company said in its court filing.

"The property is an ongoing and viable commercial space," Penney said in court papers.

The town, however, disputes those claims. Amherst officials contend they went above and beyond in its notices to Penney, did everything by the book and met all the requirements to condemn the property, it said.

The department store includes a beauty shop, salon, portrait studio and optical center, is open seven days per week and fully staffed with 56 employees, the company said. It is current on all taxes and utility payments. J.C. Penney Beauty opened inside the store in January – a beauty shop aimed at inclusive beauty and hygiene products that cater to all skin colors. The recent investment is proof of the retailer's commitment to the space and its viability, it said.

"JCP made significant improvements and investments to roll-out J.C. Penney Beauty at the property because it is committed to operating a profitable location at the mall well into the future," the company said. "JCP anticipates that the store’s success will only grow, especially in light of the addition of JCP Beauty."

The retailer said the town has not been specific enough or proven how J.C. Penney's land would be put to better use, and has not provided enough details about the town center it is proposing in its place.

"The town does not define 'economic underdevelopment' or 'underutilization.' Nor does it explain how JCP’s fully operational, staffed, and maintained property constitutes economic underdevelopment or underutilization," papers read. "And it provides no details concerning the vague 'mixed-use' development that it envisions will replace JCP’s viable store."

But the town said the department store's petition "ignores virtually all of the contents of a 1,500-page administrative record demonstrating that the eminent domain proceeding occurred after the town had engaged in a multiyear planning and urban renewal process for the Boulevard Central District and its 'dying' mall."

That includes the town’s adoption of a "Blight Report" with data regarding the mall's declining value and increasing vacancies.

"Ironically, the Blight Report confirms that the Mall property owners, including [Penney], had obtained significant property tax assessment relief from the town because of a massive drop in value," court papers read.

The town said it was not obligated to identify a more specific plan for the town center project, but did anyway "after years of planning."

"The Town’s Urban Renewal Plan includes specific plans, details, and renderings to guide the redevelopment of the district," the town said in court papers. "[Penney]’s parcel is right in the middle of it, through which a new walkable street will likely run, leading directly to a centralized park area, surrounded by mixed-use development.

The roughly 190,000-square-foot J.C. Penney store has been operating on the site since 1971.