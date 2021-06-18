It's summer, so why isn't the Hatch open at Erie Basin Marina?

It's a beautiful summer in Buffalo, with sunny days, crowds at Canalside, children on the new carousel, boaters on the water and visitors along the boardwalk.
A perfect visit – until you walk to Erie Basin Marina in search of lunch or ice cream from the Hatch.
The drab, gray cement building – where Buffalonians and visitors alike have flocked for grilled burgers, hot dogs, fries and Perry's ice cream – is shuttered and dark, with no sign of life around it.
The Hatch remains closed after its former operator, William and Molly Koessler, did not renew their contract to operate the restaurant, and the high-end William K's eatery next door, at the end of 2019.
The restaurants were closed last year, with Covid raging, and city officials said the pandemic prevented them from finding a new operator in time for a spring opening.
So the Hatch, instead of hopping with activity, is a desolate place today.
A pair of black metal overhead doors facing the water – where the food counters would be located – are deeply dented and bent in. The doors are locked and the windows opaque. Cobwebs cover the building on all sides. Some wires appear to be hanging.
Inside the adjacent William K's Restaurant, the bar sits empty, with wine, champagne, martini and mixed-drink glasses arranged upside down or stacked on top. There are no tables, but a pile of trash and debris sits in the middle of the room.
The city is hoping to change that. Officials plan to put out a call for a new operator as soon as this week. They are hoping for strong interest, now that the Covid-19 pandemic is finally abating.
But it will be months before a new operator can take over and open, meaning the Hatch is unlikely to be serving customers until late summer, at best. In the interim, city officials are arranging for food trucks to serve visitors.
"A lot has changed in the last few months, in a positive direction for restaurants and the economy in general," said Michael Finn, Buffalo's commissioner of public works, parks and streets, whose department oversees the facilities that were built and still owned by the city.
"Restaurants have a lot better idea and are maybe more comfortable that they’ll be able to operate normally, with Covid receding in the area," he said.
The problem with the Hatch and William K's illustrates another effect of the pandemic. Not only did it force existing restaurants to shutter, but it prevented new businesses from opening and left other ventures unfinished.
The marina, with its test garden, observation tower and scenic views, was built in 1974, and includes the cluster of Hatch facilities along the water. The city has invested $2.7 million at the marina since 2006, with a new boardwalk, new public restrooms and new security gates for boaters, as well as a new ice cream gazebo, clam bar, full service bar and full-service restaurant as part of the Hatch operation.
But the two restaurants at the marina have been closed since late 2019, when the Koesslers decided not to renew their contract with the city because they wanted to refocus on their other ventures, such as the Acqua banquet and event center on Niagara Street.
"I don’t think that they weren’t successful. Honestly, what they told the city was they just weren’t interested in continuing, which was fine," Finn said. "They have a lot going on all over Western New York, and they were just going in a different direction."
That was before the pandemic, so the city issued a request for proposals from "experienced restaurant/bar operators" in early December 2019, with responses due back in January 2020 for the following summer. Officials began negotiating with three potential operators and even obtained approval from the Common Council, with a goal of opening by May 2020.
Then Covid hit, and everything fell through.
"It just wasn't in anybody's best interests to do that at that point, which is certainly understandable with how Covid was," Finn said.
The city decided to try again early this year, reissuing the RFP on Jan. 22, with a deadline of Feb. 19. The goal was to sign a three-year contract, with two one-year optional extensions. Officials hoped to make their choice by March 19, so that the operator could reopen on May 1.
It didn't happen. The deadline for submissions was extended twice, to March 19, and the city did receive expressions of interest, including from the same trio as before.
But there was still a lot of hesitation among restaurant operators because Covid restrictions remained in place and because of concerns about finding employees, Finn said.
So the city held back again, even though it meant a spring opening wasn't possible.
Now Finn said he is ready to try again. "With those challenges seemingly being reduced, now is a good time to put this back out," he said.
"The City hopes to receive proposals that will offer a new and creative Hatch experience at the waterfront while complementing existing Erie Basin Marina and adjoining waterfront attractions," officials wrote in the RFP document.
They want the new operator to make any necessary renovations as well, subject to city approval. The Hatch name is owned by the city and must be used, but "William K's" can be changed.
However, since it's already mid-June, and the process would likely take as much as two months, city officials think it is unlikely a new operator will be up and running in time for the summer season.
So officials plan to make arrangements with food trucks "so there’s something in the meantime for visitors who come down there to get something."
Finn said interested food truck operators should contact the city's special events office, at 851-4004.