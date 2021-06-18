It's summer, so why isn't the Hatch open at Erie Basin Marina?

The city is hoping to change that. Officials plan to put out a call for a new operator as soon as this week. They are hoping for strong interest, now that the Covid-19 pandemic is finally abating.

But it will be months before a new operator can take over and open, meaning the Hatch is unlikely to be serving customers until late summer, at best. In the interim, city officials are arranging for food trucks to serve visitors.

"A lot has changed in the last few months, in a positive direction for restaurants and the economy in general," said Michael Finn, Buffalo's commissioner of public works, parks and streets, whose department oversees the facilities that were built and still owned by the city.

"Restaurants have a lot better idea and are maybe more comfortable that they’ll be able to operate normally, with Covid receding in the area," he said.

The problem with the Hatch and William K's illustrates another effect of the pandemic. Not only did it force existing restaurants to shutter, but it prevented new businesses from opening and left other ventures unfinished.