It's filling up: Savarino negotiating to buy last pieces of Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park

The final vacant pieces of the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park in South Buffalo may soon be filled in, as Buffalo developer Savarino Cos. is in talks to buy and develop them into a retail sales, service and warehouse facility.

Savarino wants to buy the remaining 12.2 acres of land in the business park, located just off Furhmann Boulevard and Tifft Street, east of Route 5.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The four contiguous properties – located at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway, south of the Union Ship Canal – are the only remaining pieces of land that are still owned by the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. and not under contract to be acquired, according to the agency's executive vice president, Rebecca Gandour.

That would mean that BUDC will have successfully completed its plan launched 15 years ago to develop a business park on a large swath of formerly polluted industrial land that it then remediated.

"It worked," Gandour said. "You’re starting to see the city of Buffalo’s economy really accelerate, where having land readily available for companies to come in and make their investments is more and more important."

Savarino wants to subdivide the property, using five acres to build a 45,000-square-foot facility for a tenant that neither the developer nor Gandour named, citing a non-disclosure agreement. The total cost has not yet been determined, as it depends on the tenant's specifications, but the project would likely create 30 to 50 jobs, with completion within two years, said Rob Savarino, the developer's vice president and brother of CEO Samuel Savarino.

The rest of the land, totaling seven acres, would be reserved for a mix of light manufacturing, flex office, warehouse and distribution purposes, according to Savarino. He said it would consist of either a single large building or potentially two to three smaller buildings for build-to-suit tenants, with the entire 12 acres operated as a business park under Savarino's management.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We’ve had some informal discussions with potential tenants, looking for that kind of flex space," Rob Savarino said. "There is demand for this type of product in Buffalo, and we see this as a real nice opportunity for us and for the city."

The developer has offered to pay a price that exceeds the appraised value of $40,000 per acre for the land, or more than $480,000. Gandour would not reveal the exact offer, as the final price is still subject to negotiation.

However, that beat out a rival offer from Sonwil Distribution, which was also interested in acquiring the same properties for its own project, but would have paid less than the appraised value.

BUDC did not provide details of Sonwil's proposal in the memo. But Sonwil is in the warehouse and distribution business, providing storage and logistics space for a range of clients, including General Mills. It already has two giant warehouses at Buffalo Lakeside.

But BUDC opted to pursue the Savarino offer first, under a proposed six-month exclusivity agreement during which the developer would negotiate a purchase agreement with the agency, as well as start talks with potential tenants for the remaining land.

Savarino is also still negotiating with its proposed tenant, and needed to demonstrate site control to keep those talks moving, according to the BUDC memo. The exclusivity period – for which Savarino will pay BUDC $2,000 per month – can be extended for another three months.

"We don’t anticipate it being something that would be difficult for them to do and fill up, because we know there’s not enough space in the area," Gandour said. "We’re seeing that we need this space to meet the growing demand in Buffalo."

An agreement and sale would mark a major accomplishment for BUDC, which was formed to buy, remediate and redevelop formerly polluted industrial land in the city. The agency bought the 275-acre brownfield property, formerly the Hanna Furnace Steel Mill site, before launching a multi-year effort to clean it and put it back to active use.

The park already hosts major operations for Sonwil, as well as CertainTeed and Cobey. Uniland Development Co. is adding a solar farm; Krog Corp. is planning a project on another site; and Zephyr Investors is starting construction on a cannabis campus.

But BUDC has been unable to find a buyer for these final pieces until now, even though Gandour noted that it has been marketing the parcels for many years. BUDC had received "inquiries from time to time," but nothing had resulted in a sale agreement.