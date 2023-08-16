Fans of Costco Wholesale can’t wait for the popular warehouse club to open its first area store in Amherst.

Not everyone wants the busy Niagara Falls Boulevard retail corridor to get even busier.

“I’ll probably never travel down that way again,” said Geri Dicosmo, who lives near the future Costco location, which is along North Bailey Avenue behind the plaza that’s home to Trader Joe’s, Target and L.L. Bean.

Costco, revealed by town officials in spring 2022, is the biggest piece of a major overhaul planned for the former University at Buffalo annex campus site.

In addition to the Costco, Benderson Development Co. plans to construct a Dick’s House of Sport store and fieldhouse and build a Delta Sonic warehouse on the 62-acre property. Also, the company recently finished renovating a KeyBank office building.

The 560,000 square feet of new and revived space is roughly equal to the floor space within Buffalo City Hall.

“It’s a large project,” James Boglioli, an attorney and executive with Benderson, told the Amherst Planning Board in June.

The development is going through the approval process, with the Planning Board set to continue reviewing the project site plan Thursday.

Town officials say they are coordinating with Benderson to address the project’s effect on traffic in this neighborhood, where the developer operates the thriving Boulevard retail center, but the issue isn’t unique to Amherst.

“The reality is there’s a lot of hype about Costco by people who really want it. And there’s a lot of concern about traffic on Bailey,” Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said. “And I also know that there’s other retail districts like Walden and Galleria, or Union and Galleria, or Union and Walden, where I can spend several light changes waiting to get through.”

Project in four parts

Most buildings on the site were constructed in the late 1960s as a temporary campus as UB created its North Campus.

The property is lined by the I-290, North Bailey Avenue and Meyer Road, with Ridge Lea Road at its northern corner.

Developer Bernard I. Obletz purchased the office park in 1980, and later expanded it, before Benderson bought the 16-building property in 2015.

Benderson is tearing down nearly all the buildings as part of its plans for the site, identified as Amherst Commerce Center in filings with the town.

An exception is KeyBank’s back-office hub along North Bailey. Benderson has renovated that 92,150-square-foot building and upgraded its parking lot.

Demolition is well underway on the rest of the site.

The centerpiece is the 167,720-square-foot Costco, planned for the property’s eastern edge, with fuel pumps along North Bailey.

Benderson would build 774 parking spaces for Costco, “which is their bare minimum,” Boglioli said at the Planning Board hearing.

A typical Costco has between 150 and 250 employees, said Charles Lindsey, an associate professor of marketing at UB.

“Costco has a reputation for paying well above the minimum wage,” he said.

The Dick’s store at the property’s northern edge would have a 120,000-square-foot retail building, an 18,500-square-foot field area and 349 parking spaces.

The field area is outdoors but enclosed, Boglioli said, and available for customers to try out sports equipment before buying it.

How can Amherst squeeze Costco into crowded Niagara Falls Boulevard corridor? Given the high traffic volume that drivers already face on Niagara Falls Boulevard, Maple, North Bailey Avenue and Ridge Lea Road, shoppers and neighbors are wondering how Costco, and other future retail tenants, will fit there.

This is 1 mile north of the company’s Boulevard Mall store, which opened in 2015. Kulpa said it’s his understanding Dick’s will close the mall store once the new, larger store opens.

The last part of the redevelopment is a Delta Sonic warehouse and production building at the property’s southern edge.

Benderson, which owns the car-wash chain, would construct a 108,000-square-foot building and reuse a pair of 21,600-square-foot structures. Delta Sonic would have 162 parking spaces and land set aside for 136 future spaces.

This piece of the project required a rezoning, which was previously approved.

Road upgrades eyed

Benderson could spend $75 million on new construction at the site, per Kulpa’s back-of-the-envelope estimate.

The town Planning Board began its review of the unified development in June and will return to the project Thursday. The town Zoning Board of Appeals also must grant permission for Costco’s fuel sales.

Benderson’s site-plan application concedes the projects will have a “substantial” traffic impact, particularly on weekends, when the development will generate up to 1,200 vehicle trips per hour during the Saturday peak.

The property sits behind the crowded Niagara Falls Boulevard corridor, where Benderson operates The Boulevard shopping center and its revived “Boulevard South” plaza.

Kulpa said the planned redevelopment is an opportunity to overhaul the road network there, notably North Bailey, which is one lane in each direction with ditches running alongside.

Benderson’s site plan calls for two new traffic signals on North Bailey, one at Romney Drive and one just to the north.

Boglioli assured Planning Board members that pedestrians will be able to walk between the Costco site and The Boulevard.

He also insisted Benderson is working with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to boost bus access to Amherst Commerce Park, The Boulevard and Boulevard South, which the company views as one, interconnected site.

An authority spokeswoman confirmed those conversations are taking place.

“We’d actually like to improve the bus traffic at all the shopping areas,” Boglioli said then.

Benderson has paid about $1.5 million into a mitigation fund for road improvements, though any changes are still in the study phase, Kulpa said.

Public transportation and pedestrian access are key town interests, according to the supervisor, who called for the addition of express buses or bus rapid transit.

“We want to get it right,” Kulpa said. “But we’ve got some work to do in order to get there.”

Costco competition

This doesn’t allay the concerns of some neighbors, particularly the small number who own homes on Meyer.

“The traffic has become crazy,” Todd Helming, who lives at Meyer and North Bailey, where he operates a photo studio, said told the Planning Board. “And I know when midnight hits and when 4 o’clock in the morning hits because, between those four hours, I get sleep.”

Dicosmo told The Buffalo News she feels the town hasn’t looked out for the best interests of neighbors as development looms north of Meyer Road.

But she said she did find a kindred spirit at Town Hall.

“The planning person that we spoke to said he wouldn’t drive that way for the next three years,” she said. “That was his recommendation to us.”

Many other Buffalonians, though, will flock to Costco, one of the world’s largest warehouse club-style retailers.

Customers making monthly stock-up runs at Costco may, as a consequence, buy less when they do their weekly shopping at local supermarkets, Lindsey said.

“So that eats away a little bit, I think, at perhaps the wallet share of total grocery purchases that your Wegmans and your Tops and your Dash’s enjoy in this market,” he said.

The BJ’s Wholesale Club store at nearby Sheridan Drive and Niagara Falls Boulevard likely would feel the most direct competitive effect from a new Costco, he said.

Benderson’s site-plan application doesn’t provide an anticipated completion date but states construction on the project should take 18 months.

That likely pushes the opening for Costco into early 2025.

Lindsey said he assumes, if all goes well, Costco would look to open a second area location in the Southtowns.