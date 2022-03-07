It took 3 years, but Cascades workers in Niagara Falls ratify first contract

Nearly three years after voting in favor of union representation, workers at a Cascades Containerboard plant in Niagara Falls have ratified their first-ever labor contract.

Nearly 90% of the ballots cast were in favor of the agreement, said Ron Warner, directing business representative with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 65. The deal covers about 110 workers.

"This is going to be a whole new work environment and a whole new work life for these folks," Warner said.

The plant makes corrugated filler for cardboard. The facility was formerly known as Norampac, before the division of Cascades adopted the parent company's name. Next door is Cascades' Greenpac Mill, which was not part of the push for a contract.

The one-year deal is scheduled to expire Jan. 31. The agreement calls for pay increase of about 7%, plus back pay to cover the two years when no deal was in place, Warner said.

Warner said the union was able to secure contract language establishing a grievance process but couldn't come to a long-term agreement on issues such as medical benefits. For that reason, the union opted for a one-year deal, and to seek a longer-term deal next time, he said.