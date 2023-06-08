M&T Bank's office space inside the Lafayette Court Building used to look anything but cutting edge.

Drop ceilings and high-walled cubicles gave off a 1980s vibe. But after $24 million in renovations, M&T transformed the Main Street space into a sleek, companion "tech hub" for its operations down Main Street in Seneca One tower.

The bank hopes the renovations will create an appealing work environment for tech workers, at a time when employers are trying to bring workers back in person more often.

"It's important for recruiting," said Keith Belanger, M&T's senior vice president of corporate services. "It's important for retention. It's important for actually getting the work done, because it supports the way we want to work."

The renovated space sets the tone for M&T employees working on technology innovation, Belanger said. "We can show them they don't have to go to Boston to work in a cool environment."

M&T has asked its nonbranch employees to come in at least three days a week, and some teams are coming in more frequently, said Mike Wisler, M&T's chief information officer.

"We're getting well over 1,000 in Seneca (One) three days a week right now."

The Lafayette Court tech hub can accommodate about 500 employees. Wisler said there's value in employees collaborating in person.

"I think individuals are recognizing that balance is shifting toward, they actually want to be in and around their colleagues," he said. "The types of problems we solve require to be kind of in and around each other."

Wilser said M&T is within a couple of hundred employees of meeting its goal of 1,000 net new "technologist" jobs, which was announced along with plans for the Seneca One tech hub a few years ago.

M&T renovated four of its five floors at Lafayette Court for the new tech hub. Employees sit around the perimeter, with access to natural light and views of the Central Terminal, City Hall and the former Goldome building. Private meeting spaces are grouped in the middle.

M&T's lease at Lafayette Court was up last year, but the bank opted to stay and contribute to the vision of an "innovation corridor" stretching to the medical campus, Belanger said.

"We could have housed this tech hub anywhere," he said. "We could have put it alongside the existing tech hub we built at Seneca One. But we didn't want to leave a hole in the middle of our downtown that the community would then have to refill."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz praised that decision. "We often have seen in the past, unfortunately, other Buffalo-based businesses that have gone elsewhere, but M&T hasn't," he said.

M&T partnered with architectural firm CannonDesign for the Lafayette Court project. The bank wanted something that was unique but with a "wow" factor similar to Seneca One, Belanger said.

The layout suits how M&T tech employees work, joining different teams as projects evolve, said Michael Tunkey, design principal with the firm.

"You need innovation," he said. "You need to get people out of cubicles and start mixing it up, innovating a little bit."

Lafayette Court's owner, Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., made about $10 million in improvements to the building, including the elevators, the HVAC system, a fitness center and a renovated lobby.

M&T has invested about $100 million at its major downtown locations in the past three years, Belanger said. "We have 6,000 seats down here. We have a lot of employees, so you can make a lot of impact."