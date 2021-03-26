'It killed us': Downtown Buffalo lunch spots hit hard as usual patrons work from home

'It killed us'

Lou Billittier Jr., co-owner of Chef's Restaurant, said the restaurant's stretch of Seneca Street has become "a ghost town" since workers started working from home.

"It killed us. There's no lunch trade at all. There's no business," he said. "It's dried up. It's scary."

The 325-seat restaurant had been reopened for just two weeks after the state's Covid shutdowns last spring when it decided to close back down during lunch hours and open for dinner only.

"There was no one coming in. Literally we'd get maybe 10 people for lunch," Billittier said.

In the past, Chef's regularly catered large staff meetings for offices downtown, but the restaurant's drop-off catering business has "tanked," too, he said.

It still gets a few small catering orders from time to time but, because of Covid, each person's meal has to be packaged individually. Doing things that way is more labor intensive and more expensive.

"Instead of one tin for 20 people you need 20 small tins, extra containers, boxes to box it all up," he said. "It's hurting us, but it's money. We're not gonna turn away money."