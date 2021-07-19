'It gave us new hope': Federal money brought many WNY restaurants through pandemic

In addition to the RRF money, Chef's Restaurant on Seneca Street received about $1.37 million in PPP funds.

"Chef's would've closed without it. I wouldn't be here talking to you," said owner Lou Billittier. "It was a lifesaver."

Billittier, like Brown at Brownies, owns his building, so he did not have a mortgage to pay like many other restaurateurs. But he did deal with rising costs and $4.4 million in lost sales, he said. A chunk of his RRF money is going toward a new roof on the restaurant – a $300,000 repair.

"It's a lot of money but when you have these huge things that you've been putting off because of Covid, it'll eat it up pretty quick," Billittier said.

Fit Fuel, a Town of Tonawanda meal prep service with eight employees that opened in 2019, received about $3,362. It wasn't a make-or-break amount of money, but owner Janice Wirth was grateful to have it.

The company pre-packages fresh meals for fitness-focused eaters. The company was just starting to take off after an intense advertising campaign and had big plans for 2020 when Covid hit.