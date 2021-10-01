Iskalo gets tax breaks to renovate Hamburg medical office building

Four years after acquiring a medical office building in the Village of Hamburg, Iskalo Development Co. is ready to undertake a $4.5 million renovation project that will complete its transformation.
Iskalo's project would redevelop the 28,890-square-foot building at 17 Long Ave. into an ambulatory medical facility.
It's partially occupied with health care tenants, but the developer hopes to finish an earlier redevelopment effort and lease the significant remaining space for medical services, possibly including a durable medical equipment retailer. That could generate 10 new jobs, on top of the 20 already there.
Iskalo already received $234,500 in tax breaks from the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency, which approved the project in late September. The incentives included a five-year freeze on the property's assessed value.
Iskalo bought the site – now known as the Hamburg Medical Park – in September 2017 from LSW Limited Partnership, controlled by Donald J. Leone. The developer paid $1.15 million for the property, which is currently assessed at only $660,400, even though its fair-market value is $1.98 million, according to Iskalo's application to IDA.
The building – which sits on 1.9 acres – was constructed 90 years ago as a manufacturing facility, and later was converted into a supermarket. Leone began converting the facility into a multitenant medical office building in the late 1980s, but he never finished the project.
It currently has three medical tenants – a pediatric practice, a dental practice and a dermatologist – but has had a vacancy rate of more than 40% for many years, with little or no reinvestment in the property since 1990, according to Iskalo's application. About 10,200 square feet is vacant, and part of the interior space is still considered to be unimproved.
"The building's appearance is outdated," Iskalo said in its application. "Given the surge of redevelopment in the village ... and the subject property's adjacency to historic Main Street, reinvestment in the building is necessary (and overdue)."
Iskalo's plan calls for a complete exterior renovation to enlarge and add windows for more natural light, while replacing the roof and remediating any asbestos. The building's mechanical systems would also be replaced.
Iskalo said the renovated building would add to the architecture and community character of the neighborhood, while creating a hub of medical services, generating job opportunities and bringing more visitors to the building and nearby businesses.
But the developer said it needed IDA subsidies to keep rents affordable for tenants because the acquisition and rehabilitation costs will approach $200 per square foot. That means the occupancy expense for tenants to support the project – including their base rent, real estate taxes and operating expenses – "would be cost-prohibitive" without tax breaks.
Without the tax breaks, Iskalo said it would have to reconsider the project, and might only do the repairs and improvements that are necessary for the building to keep functioning as is.
The project has been approved by the village and Iskalo plans to start work this fall, with completion after six months.
Also in Hamburg, the Town Planning Board will consider modifications to the previously approved site plan proposal by Danielle Family Cos. of Rochester for a Royal Car Wash facility on vacant land northeast of 4484 Southwestern Blvd.
Additionally, it will discuss plans by Busy Beaver Lawn & Garden to add five concrete block bins and a storage shed display to the former Zittel's Country Market property at 4415 Southwestern, and a proposal by Russo Development for a specialty equipment storage building at 3710 Milestrip Road.