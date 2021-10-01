Iskalo gets tax breaks to renovate Hamburg medical office building

It currently has three medical tenants – a pediatric practice, a dental practice and a dermatologist – but has had a vacancy rate of more than 40% for many years, with little or no reinvestment in the property since 1990, according to Iskalo's application. About 10,200 square feet is vacant, and part of the interior space is still considered to be unimproved.

"The building's appearance is outdated," Iskalo said in its application. "Given the surge of redevelopment in the village ... and the subject property's adjacency to historic Main Street, reinvestment in the building is necessary (and overdue)."

Iskalo's plan calls for a complete exterior renovation to enlarge and add windows for more natural light, while replacing the roof and remediating any asbestos. The building's mechanical systems would also be replaced.

Iskalo said the renovated building would add to the architecture and community character of the neighborhood, while creating a hub of medical services, generating job opportunities and bringing more visitors to the building and nearby businesses.