As 43North winner Top Seedz gets ready to relocate its seed cracker operation from Cheektowaga to downtown Buffalo, its new landlord is seeking more than $150,000 in sales tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Iskalo Development Corp., which owns the former Arc building at 101 Oak St., plans to renovate about half of the 67,385-square-foot building to accommodate Top Seedz Foods Corp.'s production and office needs, according to an application to the ECIDA.

That will help fill up a visible downtown building that has been largely empty for four years, while also bringing a signature tenant and darling of the startup sector back into the city's core.

Top Seedz, founded and owned by Rebecca Brady, is currently located in incubator space that it leases from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority at 247 Cayuga Road in Cheektowaga, near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

But the six-year-old company – which won the 43North competition in 2021 – is quickly running out of room to handle the growth in demand for its seed-based crackers. And it was unable to find suitable space with enough height in Cheektowaga. Its current lease expires on March 31, 2024.

At Oak Street, Top Seedz will occupy 34,379 square feet, giving it enough room to meet the anticipated growth in its 10-year business plan, which includes national distribution of its products. It will join Big Ditch Brewing Co., which occupies 15,162 square feet of space or 22% of the building for its brewery, according to Iskalo's application. The remaining 17,844 square feet is still available for lease.

As part of the project, Iskalo will

work with National Grid to install new electrical service for Top Seedz's needs, roughly tripling the power supply to the building. That will stretch out the project timeline to 18 months, because of the lead time to obtain some of the equipment.

But Iskalo will incur part of the cost for supplying more electricity. Those costs – which are on top of what Iskalo must pay for other renovation and improvement work – were unexpected when the lease was signed.

So they were not factored into the "landlord allowance" for improvements that Iskalo gave Top Seedz in the lease, Iskalo noted. Any amount incurred by Iskalo over that allowance must be reimbursed by Top Seedz, "creating a financial hardship" for the startup by cutting into its capital for equipment purchases and other operational needs, according to the application.

Getting an exemption on sales taxes would partially offset Top Seedz' share of those costs. Otherwise, it would have to reallocate funding intended for other purposes or scale back the improvements, hurting its job growth and expansion plans, Iskalo wrote.

Iskalo is asking the ECIDA for a tax break of $153,125 on $1.75 million in purchases of equipment and materials for the project, and indicated it may seek a more lucrative property tax break from the city through the 485-b program. A public hearing was held April 25, but public comments are being accepted through May 23, prior to the ECIDA board meeting.