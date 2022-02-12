Is Western New York still affordable for homebuyers?

Nathan Palczynski hoped to buy a house in West Seneca or Orchard Park.
But after bidding – and missing out – on more than a dozen homes in his $200,000 price range, Palczynski, a 27-year-old graphic designer at Moog, broadened his search.
It worked. Palczynski landed a three-bedroom house for $179,000.
But it’s in Springville, 35 miles from Buffalo and 35 minutes from his job.
"It hit all my boxes, aside from location," he said.
Palczynski isn't alone. With the median home price across the Buffalo Niagara region rising by 15% last year – and by 10% the year before – the costs of owning a home are going up rapidly.
That's creating affordability issues for many buyers, like Palczynski, forcing them to look in less-expensive neighborhoods or target smaller houses.
Unlike much more costly places, like Silicon Valley or Los Angeles, housing prices here – with the median sale price just topping $200,000 – aren't high enough to push buyers out of the market entirely, but they are getting high enough to force buyers to compromise.
For Palczynski, that meant buying a three-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot house that had been on the market for a while, which allowed him to buy it for the asking price of $179,000 and stay within his budget.
"I have had a few clients, specifically first-time homebuyers, who are realizing that what they thought they were going to be able to do with their money isn’t possible," said Jill Dorr, a Hunt Real Estate agent. "They’re willing to increase their commute to be able to find a property that’s a little more affordable for them."
Some buyers are so discouraged that they've stopped looking, at least temporarily, hoping to try again later if the market becomes less competitive.
But there's no guarantee that will happen.
“We have concerns about the competitive nature of the housing market this year and into the near future because it is limiting the ability of less-affluent Western New Yorkers to purchase homes, and their ability to build wealth through homeownership,” said Matthew S. Roland, assistant dean and clinical assistant professor in the University at Buffalo's School of Architecture and Planning.
The Buffalo Niagara region has long been known for its relatively inexpensive housing stock, making it an attractive place to own a home and raise a family.
To a large degree, that's still true. The median sales price in the region – $202,000 last year, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors – is well below both the state annual median of $370,000 and the national median of $346,900.
And it remains more affordable to own than to rent in Western New York, where the monthly house payment is still less than 30% of income, according to data from ATTOM Data Solutions, which tracks the real estate market. However, it's less affordable than in the past for a median-priced single-family home, ATTOM noted in another report.
"I think that Buffalo as a whole had been undervalued for so long that this increase in prices doesn’t necessarily mean 'overpriced,'" said John M. Heffron, an agent at Gurney Becker & Bourne.
But the local medians are all up by 15% to 19% in one year – an almost unheard-of increase in slow-growth Western New York.
While last year's 15% price jump was the biggest in decades, local housing values have been rising faster over the past few years. Indeed, prices locally have now doubled in 10 years, with a trough-to-peak increase of 130% from just over $100,000 in 2011 to $230,000 last August, according to statistics from the local real estate group.
That's driven by the extreme shortage of homes available for sale, which has generated frenetic competition and frothy bidding on any house that is well-maintained and reasonably priced. Yet that's not stopping sales activity. The Buffalo Niagara housing market set a record last year for sales, with 12,572 houses changing hands. That's up 7% from 2020.
The lowest mortgage rates in decades have helped fuel the buying – and made it possible for buyers to pay more and still keep their monthly payment within range of their budget.
But now mortgage rates have started to rise – up half a percentage point from late last year. And they could rise more, with inflation spiking and the Federal Reserve poised to start raising short-term interest rates.
Those rising rates mean more of a buyer's monthly payment is going toward interest costs. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.55% in early February, up from 2.73% a year ago, according to Freddie Mac. With a $200,000 loan, that's an extra $100 a month in interest. Or borrowers may not qualify for as large a loan as they would have before.
"It is inevitable that interest rates will rise," said Hunt agent Brian Hillery. "The rising interest rates that are looming will definitely affect the price of a home one can afford due to their monthly payment increasing."
All this in a market where it's common for homes to sell for more than the asking price after bidding among several potential buyers.
"Buyers are pretty educated that homes are selling at asking price or over. Therefore, if they cannot afford it, they do not inquire about it," Hillery said. "They just tend to look at homes they can afford."
"If they’re approved for $250,000, they’re looking at houses in the $150,000 range, because they know they have to go $50,000 higher," said Heather McGuire, an agent with 716 Realty Group WNY.
"They're going lower to allow the space to put in a higher offer. You don't have the wiggle room, so you've got to drop your expectations to be able to hit within that price point," she said.
But that could also require changing their search area and criteria. Instead of the trendy city neighborhood or suburb they really wanted, they may start looking in up-and-coming or "evolving" areas of Buffalo or more distant towns and villages, where they can get more for their money, but in a less attractive area or with a longer commute.
"Maybe where they were only looking at one to two areas, they’re now looking countywide and even a bit further south," Dorr said. "Maybe someone wanted Southtowns, but they’re now venturing further south, like Silver Creek or Angola."
And they might give up that basement, den, garage, updated kitchen or other feature they really wanted.
"They’re dropping things they truly want, just because they truly want to get into something," McGuire said. "It’s hard to watch them give that up. It used to be an exciting process, and it’s getting to be much more difficult. They’re starting to get a little deflated and frustrated."