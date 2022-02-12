Is Western New York still affordable for homebuyers?

"If they’re approved for $250,000, they’re looking at houses in the $150,000 range, because they know they have to go $50,000 higher," said Heather McGuire, an agent with 716 Realty Group WNY.

"They're going lower to allow the space to put in a higher offer. You don't have the wiggle room, so you've got to drop your expectations to be able to hit within that price point," she said.

But that could also require changing their search area and criteria. Instead of the trendy city neighborhood or suburb they really wanted, they may start looking in up-and-coming or "evolving" areas of Buffalo or more distant towns and villages, where they can get more for their money, but in a less attractive area or with a longer commute.

"Maybe where they were only looking at one to two areas, they’re now looking countywide and even a bit further south," Dorr said. "Maybe someone wanted Southtowns, but they’re now venturing further south, like Silver Creek or Angola."

And they might give up that basement, den, garage, updated kitchen or other feature they really wanted.

"They’re dropping things they truly want, just because they truly want to get into something," McGuire said. "It’s hard to watch them give that up. It used to be an exciting process, and it’s getting to be much more difficult. They’re starting to get a little deflated and frustrated."

