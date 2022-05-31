Is Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral drug effective for kids? Clinical trial at UB aims to find out

When Pfizer Inc. inquired in December about whether the University at Buffalo was interested in offering a pediatric study in Western New York to help determine whether the pharmaceutical giant's key Covid-19 antiviral drug was safe and effective for use in children, Dr. Steven E. Lipshultz was emphatic in his response.

"Absolutely," Lipshultz said he told Pfizer, "whatever we can do to help the kids, we want to do so."

Lipshultz, the A. Conger Goodyear professor and chair of pediatrics in the Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, is in the midst of that study now, officially launched in March by Pfizer as an international clinical trial to test Paxlovid – considered a crucial pandemic pill – in children with symptomatic Covid-19 who are not hospitalized but are at risk of developing severe illness from the virus.

The oral treatment was authorized for emergency use in high-risk adults in December, after research showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in adults by 88% if given within five days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms.

Paxlovid will now be tested in about 140 pediatric patients at clinical trial sites globally, including at UB. The study will start with children ages 12 to 17 who weigh at least 88 pounds and go in stages, working its way down to younger children. Pfizer also is working to develop an age-appropriate formulation for children younger than 6 years old.

UB getting selected as one of those sites – not formally announced until Tuesday – is a big deal for a couple of reasons.

First, it means Western New York children with underlying medical conditions can potentially get early access to a drug that likely won't be authorized for use in kids by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for quite some time.

"Even if you have a really effective medicine, it means it won't be available by prescription for probably the next two years," said Lipshultz, who has studied the effectiveness of antiviral drugs in children for more than 25 years. "That's why being able to participate in Buffalo, if it's effective, gives us access to a therapy two years before the rest of the world can get it on prescription."

Second, it's further proof of what Lipshultz called a "real pediatric powerhouse right here in Buffalo."

While there are a total of 60 study locations, he said UB was one of only a few selected to initiate the study right out of the gate.

In a statement, Pfizer said sites were chosen based on several criteria, including investigator qualifications, geography and interest.

Before the study kicked off, Pfizer did multiple site visits to UB from January through the first week of March, Lipshultz noted.

Lipshultz has been a principal investigator on Pfizer clinical trials before, including at his previous stop at Children's Hospital of Michigan. He joined UB in late 2018, and also took on the roles of pediatric chief of service at Kaleida Health and president of UBMD Pediatrics.

Many UB leaders and employees were involved as well to quickly get a dedicated space set up to effectively isolate Covid-infected children while also being able to treat them through the study's protocols.

Once a child has been referred to the clinical study team by a provider, they are greeted at the UB Pediatric Covid Clinic, located inside the UB Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions building at 1021 Main St. in Buffalo.

Those interested in more information about enrolling in the clinical trial can contact study coordinator Patti O'Leary at 716-829-5773 or pcoleary@buffalo.edu.

