Is 24-hour shopping a thing of the past?

In March, Wegmans chopped its hours and began opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. "until further notice." Wegmans has since expanded its hours but has not returned to 24-hour operations at any Western New York location. Its stores now open at 6 a.m. and close at midnight.

"We have no plans to change our hours at this time," said Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans spokesperson.

Tops shortened its hours in March 2020, too, opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. daily. The chain still sticks to that schedule, except for a handful of stores that close an hour or two earlier or later.

It doesn't have any plans to change its operating hours, according to spokesperson Kathy Sautter.

"We will continue to review business trends as well as consumer feedback to determine the next steps, as consumer shopping trends are really what we react to and inform us how to respond," she said.

Once the domain of corner stores and gas stations, grocers began to adopt the 24-hour model in the 1970s as they competed on convenience. Since Covid, shoppers have come to rely on other consumer conveniences, such as curbside pickup and home delivery. And, of course, the internet never closes.

So will 24-hour operations ever come back?