 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Investor wins claim against purported AM&A developers for breach of contract

  • Updated
  • 0
AM&A's

The owners of the former AM&A's complex at 377 Main St. plan to spend $50 million to convert the 10-story facility into apartments and commercial space, abandoning the prior group's plans for a Wyndham hotel.

 Robert Kirkham
Support this work for $1 a month

Five years ago, Weiping Cao thought she had found a way to obtain an immigration "green card" to come to the United States as a permanent resident.

Weiping, a Chinese national, had met Xiaomei "Sally" Lu and Jinneng "Bally" Bao, a married couple from Glen Cove, N.Y., who were trying to raise money from foreigners to invest in their real estate redevelopment project – to convert the former AM&A's Department Store building on Main Street in Buffalo into a new hotel.

Weiping in March 2017 invested $500,000 in the project under the federal EB-5 visa program, designed to spur investments in redevelopment projects. She then filed with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for conditional permanent alien resident status.

Then, when the project faltered and started running out of cash, she invested another $6.5 million, this time as a loan guaranteed by Lu and Bao, to ensure the project went through. But that still wasn't enough, and now the project is in limbo, without funding and stuck in litigation. Meanwhile, Weiping is no closer to emigration, let alone getting her money back with the interest she says she is owed.

People are also reading…

But now a federal judge in Brooklyn is taking her side, at least in part, rejecting arguments by Lu and Bao that they may not have had the authority to enter into the loan agreement.

While a bitter legal battle continues between two groups of Chinese investors over who owns and can redevelop the AM&A building, U.S. District Court Judge Eric N. Vitaliano in Brooklyn says that's irrelevant for Weiping's separate lawsuit seeking to recover her investment from Lu, Bao and Landco H&L – one of two companies that claims title to the property and project.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Citing the "precise and unambiguous" language of the signed loan documents, as well as the perception and claims of authority by Lu and Bao at the time, Vitaliano granted Weiping's request for summary judgement for breach of contract, and breach of personal guarantees on the loan.

The amount of damages owed to Weiping must still be litigated, Vitaliano said, but the ruling is still a setback for Lu and Bao. The couple had tried unsuccessfully to use a separate state court dispute over the building's ownership as a defense against Weiping's claims, saying the loan agreement would be unenforceable if they lose the other case – even as they argue in state court that they should win. 

Vitaliano called that argument "more the red herring than the shield."

For Buffalo, though, it's another chapter in the long-delayed effort to redevelop one of Buffalo’s oldest and best-known downtown buildings, which has sat largely empty and neglected at 377 Main St. for more than 24 years since the last business moved out.

It was purchased in late 2014 by Landco H&L, a Chinese and American investor group based in Flushing, Queens, led by Li “Lily” Li. The group unveiled plans for a $70 million makeover, initially into an unbranded 300-room hotel for Asian tour groups visiting Niagara Falls. That plan for the 375,000-square-foot building later shifted into a general-purpose Wyndham Buffalo Hotel, as control of Landco shifted in December 2015 from Li to Lu.

But Li claimed that Lu breached the contract by improperly transferring most of her ownership in Landco to Lu's own company, Buffalo Hotel Management, without permission from Li. In turn, Li said, that change in control triggered a provision that returned more than half of the shares to Li.

Landco then sold the entire property in late January 2020 for $2 million to Elena Fu Yiyao's 377 Main Realty. Two weeks later, Landco – back under Lu – sued 377 Main Realty and Li for fraud in state Supreme Court in Erie County.

That's also when Cao filed her lawsuit. 

.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

AM&A's owners bring in new investors and equity into $60M project

AM&A's owners bring in new investors and equity into $60M project

The Chinese owners of the AM&A’s building in downtown Buffalo have brought in more than $2 million in additional foreign capital to their redevelopment effort, providing more reassurance to their lender and tax credit investor on the project. Queens, N.Y.-based Landco H&L, a group of investors from both the United States and China, is in the midst of a

$7 million asbestos removal nearly done at AM&A's project

$7 million asbestos removal nearly done at AM&A's project

Crews are nearing completion of the asbestos removal at the former AM&A’s building in downtown Buffalo, but it took a lot more work and cost more than the New York City-based developers and their Buffalo contractors had expected. An investor group called Landco H&L is spending up to $70 million to convert the 375,000-square-foot vacant complex into a new

Work resumes at AM&A's building

Work resumes at AM&A's building

Several months after a dispute over payments led to a suspension of activity, workers have resumed cleanup of the former AM&A’s Department Store in downtown Buffalo, in preparation for converting the complex into a Wyndham hotel by early next year. The New York City-based owners of the mammoth building brought in a local construction veteran to take over the

Contractor dispute delays hotel project in former AM&A's

Contractor dispute delays hotel project in former AM&A's

A dispute between a downstate asbestos remediation firm and the owners of the former AM&A’s department store on Main Street has delayed a $70 million project to turn the building into a 300-room hotel and led to legal threats. Tristate Cleaning Solutions Inc. of Queens was hired last year by Landco H&L, an investor group from Queens and China, to clean

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Inside the 'gold rush' to build car washes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News