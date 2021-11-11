Investment firm seeks new office in or near downtown Buffalo

Most of his firm's younger advisers – those who have only been in the business for five years or less – currently live in the city and want to stay there.

"That group, they just seem to want to live down here and hang down here. They like the convenience," he added.

The relocation and physical consolidation in Buffalo comes as the firm is also growing. It added 12 financial advisers this year, and now has 50 full-time advisers, 10 managers and about 30 support people, with offices in Buffalo, Rochester and Jamestown. And Fashano said revenues are up about 20%.

"We are flourishing in this time of craziness," he said.

It's also expanding its Jamestown office – where the firm got its start 46 years ago – with new staff and leadership. And it's seeking to return to Syracuse, where a prior office closed after the three leaders retired.

The Rochester office "was stagnant for a long time," but now "we're just expanding like crazy there, which is exciting." So the firm will take on more space there.

Alliance also wants to set up a couple of satellite offices in Hamburg or Orchard Park and in Williamsville, to serve suburban clients.

They will not be permanently staffed, however, but just used for client meetings.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.