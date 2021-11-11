Investment firm seeks new office in or near downtown Buffalo

Alliance Advisory Group is eyeing three potential locations in or near downtown Buffalo for its offices, as it sells its Allentown building to mental health and substance abuse provider Horizon Health Services.
The Buffalo-based financial services and planning firm is selling its two-story red brick building at 600 Delaware Ave., because it doesn't need that much space. Firm leaders would prefer to be located on a single level, and possibly even rent the new space rather than buy it.
"In this hybrid world, where we're working on getting people back into the office, being on one floor is important," said James Fashano, the firm's CEO and son of the founder.
Horizon, one of the region's largest care providers, has not said how much it is paying to buy the 17,600-square-foot office building. But the building – owned by Fashano and two other firm partners – was listed for sale by Hunt Commercial Real Estate for $3.7 million.
The deal hasn't closed, but Fashano has started looking for a new location. He would not identify the possible sites but said all are within the city's core, if not the business district.
"It’s important for us to maintain that city presence," he said. "There’s some cool stuff going on, and we want to be part of it. And from a recruiting perspective, for young people, they want to live down here. It’s exciting."
Most of his firm's younger advisers – those who have only been in the business for five years or less – currently live in the city and want to stay there.
"That group, they just seem to want to live down here and hang down here. They like the convenience," he added.
The relocation and physical consolidation in Buffalo comes as the firm is also growing. It added 12 financial advisers this year, and now has 50 full-time advisers, 10 managers and about 30 support people, with offices in Buffalo, Rochester and Jamestown. And Fashano said revenues are up about 20%.
"We are flourishing in this time of craziness," he said.
It's also expanding its Jamestown office – where the firm got its start 46 years ago – with new staff and leadership. And it's seeking to return to Syracuse, where a prior office closed after the three leaders retired.
The Rochester office "was stagnant for a long time," but now "we're just expanding like crazy there, which is exciting." So the firm will take on more space there.
Alliance also wants to set up a couple of satellite offices in Hamburg or Orchard Park and in Williamsville, to serve suburban clients.
They will not be permanently staffed, however, but just used for client meetings.