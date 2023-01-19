Interest rates continue to hamper homebuying, M&T's King says

High interest rates continue to put a damper on home sales and refinancing activity, said Darren King, M&T Bank's chief financial officer.

"What we see here with our mortgage book is new originations are very slow," he said, as the bank released its fourth-quarter earnings Thursday. "There's next to zero refinance activity, because rates are so high. If you have a mortgage today, the rate you're paying is likely lower than if you (refinanced)."

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate is 6.23%, according to figures released this week by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

When the mortgage business really gathers steam, "it's always because of refinance," King said. "And that will take rates to come down into some place where it's closer to where people originated their last mortgage."

The Federal Reserve has kept raising interest rates to battle inflation, including two hikes in the final two months of 2022.

"The Fed is really trying the best they can to slow down wage growth and employment," King said. "They can't control supply chains. The only thing they can control through monetary policy is demand."

The Fed is expected to hike rates yet again after its next meeting concludes Feb. 1.

What is hard to predict is the pace of interest rate increases the Fed will maintain this year, King said.

"It's our belief and our hope that they slow down," he said. "The effects of those moves are lagging. For the Fed to slow down a little bit and ... just kind of see how those changes in Fed funds have impacted the economy, we think would be a prudent move on the part of the Fed."

Within its commercial real estate portfolio, M&T is keeping close watch on office properties, King said.

Across the industry, property owners are monitoring trends in remote and hybrid work, and whether tenants will cut back the amount of office space they lease.

The vast majority of M&T's office portfolio has lease expiration dates in 2024 and beyond, he said.

"So far, what we've seen is decent renewing," he said. "We are seeing some movement down in price per square foot."

Health care facilities, such as assisted living and senior housing complexes, are facing challenges related to finding enough staff, rather than demand, King said. And that impacts the occupancy levels they can handle.

"That's constraining their revenue, which is affecting their ability to cash flow the business," he said. "They're O.K., but they're close. There's not a lot of margin for error, given where things sit today."

King said he feels upbeat about the state of the Western New York economy, citing progress with downtown redevelopment and projects.

"We haven't (seen) wild increases in values, and that's a good thing, because we won't see big downturns, either," he said. "We love being in geographies where there's less volatility, and Western New York is a slow and steady economy."

M&T reported fourth quarter net income of $765 million, up from $458 million the year before. The year-over-year increase was fueled by M&T's acquisition of Connecticut-based People's United Financial, which was completed in April.

M&T recorded $45 million in merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter, and $580 million in such expenses for the full year.

Some other details from the earnings report:

• M&T had a $136 million gain from its sale of M&T Insurance Agency to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a deal completed in October.

• M&T made a $135 million tax-deductible donation to the M&T Bank Foundation during the fourth quarter.

• M&T in the first half of the year expects to complete the sale of a specialty retirement plan investment division within its Wilmington Trust business to a private equity firm. The deal was announced in December.