Interest in the region is picking up, Invest Buffalo Niagara's Kucharski says

Tom Kucharski can't remember a period as busy as this summer for the region's economic development arm, as interest in the region grew by companies looking to expand.
Invest Buffalo Niagara received 41 "expressions of interest" from July through September from companies interested in relocating or expanding into Western New York, said Kucharski, the organization's president and CEO.
"It was the most active we can remember," he said. "Just knock-out crazy."
And that's with the Canadian border still closed. "When the Canadian border opens ... we expect to be very busy," he added.
Many of the prospects were in the manufacturing, light industrial, logistics or warehouse sectors, as well as some software engineering and life sciences firms, he said.
"It's a really good mix across our targeted industries," he said. "Everyone wants tech, but there's a lot of tech in manufacturing. And it's always good to make stuff."
Of course, that doesn't mean many or even any of them will actually translate into real projects, investments and jobs, or that it would happen anytime soon.
A new cheese factory for Great Lakes Cheese in Cattaraugus County took three years to come to fruition, for example, and sometimes companies are just playing one region off another to get better incentives elsewhere.
Still, he said, that's a good sign of the area's appeal. But it's also putting increased pressure on development officials, who are struggling to find enough shovel-ready sites and buildings.
Industrial and warehouse space is at a premium, with only about 2% of the region's inventory available for lease. A few "speculative" projects are now going up, including one by Uniland Development Co. at 8 Dona St., on part of the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna. But most are tenant-driven, which means there aren't enough ready-to-lease options for companies that want to move fast.
"We’ve got to keep developing sites, because timelines are getting shorter and shorter, at least in the initial phase, when you’ve got to prove you have a site and the workforce and a competitive environment," Kucharski said.
"You can convince a company to come here or stay here, but if they don’t have a place to go within a project window, they’re not coming," he said.