Interest in the region is picking up, Invest Buffalo Niagara's Kucharski says

Tom Kucharski can't remember a period as busy as this summer for the region's economic development arm, as interest in the region grew by companies looking to expand.

Invest Buffalo Niagara received 41 "expressions of interest" from July through September from companies interested in relocating or expanding into Western New York, said Kucharski, the organization's president and CEO.

"It was the most active we can remember," he said. "Just knock-out crazy."

And that's with the Canadian border still closed. "When the Canadian border opens ... we expect to be very busy," he added.

Many of the prospects were in the manufacturing, light industrial, logistics or warehouse sectors, as well as some software engineering and life sciences firms, he said.

"It's a really good mix across our targeted industries," he said. "Everyone wants tech, but there's a lot of tech in manufacturing. And it's always good to make stuff."

Of course, that doesn't mean many or even any of them will actually translate into real projects, investments and jobs, or that it would happen anytime soon.