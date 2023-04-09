Would families who do their grocery shopping online eat better if their shopping carts were preloaded with healthy choices?

Researchers at the University at Buffalo aim to find out.

UB is partnering with Instacart for new research aimed at making shopping for healthy foods easier for families on a budget. It was one of several initiatives announced Friday as part of the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities.

UB will team up with Instacart to test nutrition intervention programs for families at higher risk for obesity, said Stephanie Anzman-Frasca, associate professor of pediatrics and director of the Child Health & Behavior Lab in UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Her lab aims to enroll 70 families, about half of them low-income, in the study, which will examine whether providing families with healthy recipes and “preloading” their online Instacart shopping carts with the healthier ingredients to prepare them will impact their shopping choices.

“The goal of our project with Instacart is to make it easier for parents to make healthy choices while grocery shopping,” Anzman-Frasca said. The project will begin recruiting participant families in Western New York this summer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The project will extend recent research led by Anzman-Frasca that demonstrated how “optimal defaults,” such as pre-filled shopping carts, can lead people to make healthier dietary choices.

In a paper published in November in the research journal Obesity, Anzman-Frasca and co-authors tested how providing healthy recipes and online shopping carts preloaded with ingredients for those recipes impacted food choices of adults with Type 2 diabetes or increased risk for it.

The group of people provided with pre-filled, “default” shopping carts had the option of removing and replacing the healthy items in their carts. But their grocery purchases were higher in nutritional quality than those of online and in-person shoppers who didn’t have their carts pre-filled.

The concept of optimal defaults comes out of the field of behavioral economics, a fairly new concept in grocery shopping research. Anzman-Frasca said there is evidence from many other applications that modifying a default or automatic choice has strong effects on decision-making.

Food as Medicine: Why everyone should have access to a healthy diet Today, your health provider asks what medications you take, whether you smoke or drink alcohol and how much you exercise. Tomorrow, your doctor’s first questions are likely to be what you eat and whether you have easy, daily access to fresh fruit and vegetables.

The new research will use Instacart Health technology for the online shopping and will incorporate recipes created by registered dietitians to promote health. Instacart will also help fund the study.

Mackenzie Ferrante, a registered dietitian and postdoctoral associate in Anzman-Frasca’s lab, is leading the curating of study recipes and recipe bundles families will receive each week.

“Importantly, we will also ask families about their current eating habits, including any dietary restrictions and their favorite foods, and provide families with recipes that fit with their food preferences,” she said.

The researchers will be looking at outcomes including the nutritional quality of grocery purchases, the home food environment and parent and child dietary intake among families receiving the “default” program, compared to those receiving the healthy recipes, but no pre-filled grocery carts.

The UB project is one of four that Instacart is supporting to study nutrition interventions and “food as medicine” services for different patient groups, including those with low incomes. The other institutions participating in the studies are Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Kentucky, the Stanford Cancer Institute, the Food for Health Equity Lab at Stanford Medicine and the University of California – San Francisco’s Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.