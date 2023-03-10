For much of the last three years, Covid-19 represented the largest operational challenge at Erie County Medical Center.

That's no longer the case.

"It's been replaced now by these long length-of-stay patients," said Dr. Samuel Cloud, ECMC's chief medical officer.

ECMC, like many hospitals across Western New York, the state and the country, is struggling to get patients out of its hospital, a multilayered problem that shows just how intricately connected the health care system is and how just one issue – in just one of its parts – can cripple the whole structure. It's a difficult-to-remedy ailment that causes delays in care for patients, leads some to go without care entirely and dents a hospital's bottom line.

Every hospital had difficult-to-discharge patients even before the pandemic, but that number has skyrocketed in the last 18 months, Cloud noted.

A major reason why is continued staffing issues at nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities, which is where many hospital patients in need of post-acute care are often taken. Given the staffing constraints, many nursing homes have reduced capacity and are operating fewer beds.

"I do feel for the nursing homes, and I know it's not an easy business to be in," said Cloud, noting that ECMC's own nursing home, Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility, also has some beds shut down due to staffing limitations. "But I'm stuck because I have these patients, and I can't put them anywhere. So it's all interconnected. But then you only have control over your piece of the chain."

A statewide report released last month by the Healthcare Association of New York State detailed "an alarming rise in patients who become caught in limbo in emergency departments and inpatient units for weeks, months and even years after they are medically ready for discharge."

Those delays often occur due to a lack of post-discharge care options, an absence of insurance coverage and lengthy administrative processes, with the waits even worse for patients with medically complex needs, such as dialysis, and adults and children with behavioral health conditions, the report found.

The trade association gathered discharge data from 52 hospitals across the state for the three-month period of April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, finding a total of 1,115 patients who experienced delays of more than four days in the Emergency Department or more than 14 days in the inpatient units beyond when they were medically cleared to leave.

"These numbers are astounding, and they only represent a sliver of the crisis," said Bea Grause, the association's president.

Alternate Level of Care

One segment of the long length-of-stay patients at ECMC falls under a category known as Alternate Level of Care, a term that applies to patients who occupy a hospital bed but no longer need to be there.

These are patients, Cloud said, who have been at the hospital so long that they don't even have active medical conditions anymore.

"We basically just warehouse them, providing more like nursing home-level care, which is just day to day, provide meals and a place to sleep and check on them and pass medications," he said. "But we're not actively treating any medical problems."

Before the pandemic, ECMC would have about 12 to 15 patients on the ALC list at any given time. At the peak of Covid-19, that figure was around 70 patients. Today, it's near 45 patients.

"Even at 45, we're talking 30 patients more than usual," Cloud said. "That's almost two full hospital zones that are not seeing new patients, and they're not able to take care of new sick people. So it's a huge burden on the hospital."

How it affects the ER

Difficulty discharging patients means fewer inpatient beds open up, which puts a heavy strain on ECMC's Emergency Department.

Without enough beds open upstairs in the hospital, that means patients who present to the Emergency Department and need to be admitted are often spending a full day in the ER.

"We're still taking care of them," Cloud said. "But they're in an ER setting. It's not the ideal setting for somebody who needs to be in the hospital."

Cloud said Monday is often the worst day for the patient bottleneck, because it's even more difficult to discharge patients to a post-acute setting over the weekend. That means providers are swamped first thing Monday morning and the hospital is "totally backed up," he added.

That leads to further delays, which causes ECMC's left-without-being-seen rate to increase. Left without being seen refers to people who show up to the Emergency Department but decide, for one reason or another, to leave before they receive care.

ECMC aims for its left-without-being-seen rate to be 1.5% or less.

"There are times when it's up to, like, 40%, because, literally, there's no place to see the patient," Cloud said.

"So they end up sitting in the waiting room for three, four hours and they say, ‘Well, the heck with this,’ and they leave," he said. "Those are people who might have serious medical conditions that we haven't gotten a chance to see and treat. So that stresses the hospital out, it stresses the ER doctors out and all the staff down there."

A financial 'double-whammy'

In addition to affecting patient care, all these backlogs also hammer ECMC's bottom line because the hospital is not getting reimbursed for those extra days when a patient is still occupying a bed but no longer medically needs to be there, Cloud noted. And ECMC can't use that bed for a patient whose stay would be reimbursed.

"It's really a double whammy because we're providing 'free care,' " he said. "But then we're also not turning that bed over to have somebody new that needs it, who also would be a new payer source. So, it really, really hurts our finances."

The hospital association report found the delays in discharging patients cost the 52 hospitals it studied a collective $169 million during the three-month stretch last year that was tracked.

That hit is often felt most by safety-net providers such as ECMC, which sees a lot of Medicaid patients and has thin margins to begin with.

"If you're a hospital that is in a tony, suburban area with all private pay, those hospitals right now in America are doing just fine as they always have," Cloud said. "When you have a high proportion of Medicaid and Medicare patients – as ECMC does – even in the best of times, you're struggling. I think the same is true for nursing homes."

Nursing homes 'in a very fragile place'

This relationship between hospitals and nursing homes played out during a discussion this month at a Buffalo Niagara Partnership meeting in Buffalo that brought together leaders within the region's health care and human services industries.

"The long-term care industry has had a lot of bed closures and is in a very fragile place," said Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, co-founder of Post Acute Partners, which operates the Elderwood chain of nursing homes.

That's why he and other operators across the state are calling for a 20% Medicaid rate increase for nursing homes in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, with industry lobbyists pressuring state lawmakers ahead of the April 1 budget deadline. Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget plan includes a proposed 5% Medicaid rate increase to hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living providers, which still would be the largest boost those providers have seen in years.

Rubin and other nursing home operators argue the larger increase is needed to put the industry on more sustainable footing, giving them more financial wiggle room to recruit and retain staff and open up more beds. That, in turn, could decompress the hospitals and the emergency departments.

Rubin's comments prompted ECMC President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr. to chime in, noting "there's thousands of nursing home beds across the state closed." That, he said, is causing a "downstream effect," causing ECMC to board patients in its ER because all of its inpatient beds upstairs are full.

"The nursing home issue is a major issue downstream for the health care system," Quatroche said.

***

