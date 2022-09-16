Ingram Micro wins tax breaks from Amherst IDA

Ingram Micro won approval Friday for $2.62 million in tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency for a $13.6 million investment in a pair of Amherst facilities that might otherwise have gone to Miami.

The California-based technology services company, the only tenant in 200,000 square feet of office space at 1759 Wehrle Drive, is negotiating to buy and renovate the two buildings that it leases from owner Orion Amherst NY. Those buildings at Wehrle and Youngs Road house 1,670 local employees.

The company also was evaluating options elsewhere, including in Miami, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Greer, S.C. According to an economic analysis conducted by consultants at CBRE, the investment in Amherst would cost $4.8 million more over 10 years than in Miami – where Ingram Micro has sales and support functions – so company officials wanted to seek incentives from the Amherst IDA to offset that before making a decision. The company said it has also been talking with Empire State Development Corp. and other entities.

The Amherst IDA approved an incentives package that includes $1.77 million in property tax breaks, $743,750 in sales tax abatement and $105,000 in mortgage-recording tax breaks. But the project's tax benefits, according to the IDA, would total $111.7 million in new income taxes, $38 million in sales taxes and $634,693 in property taxes, while retaining a $125 million annual payroll.

If Ingram Micro proceeds, work would begin in January, with completion by April 2026.

Ingram Micro has had a presence in Amherst for over 30 years, and began construction in 1991 on the first of two phases of its first building, in a $9.6 million project that retained 247 jobs. It bought 395 Youngs in 1997 for $5.3 million, to set up a training center, and invested $11 million in new equipment and renovations to Wehrle in 2013.

The company, which supports 170,000 customers in about 200 countries, was acquired in 2021 by private-equity firm Platinum Equity.