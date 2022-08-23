Ingram Micro mulls $13.6 million investment in Amherst

Ingram Micro is considering buying two office buildings it leases in Amherst, and investing $13.6 million into the larger of the two buildings.

The California-based technology services company is seeking tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency to help make the project a reality.

Ingram Micro said it is negotiating to buy the two office buildings from the owner, Orion Amherst NY, according to documents filed with the Amherst IDA. The office buildings are at Wehrle Drive and Youngs Road, just north of Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The proposed $13.6 million investment would consist of $10.2 million worth of interior improvements and $3.4 million worth of purchases of furniture, fixtures and equipment.

According to the documents, Ingram Micro is evaluating the return on investment of spending $13.6 million in Amherst versus the Miami area, where the company has sales and support operations.

The documents say an economic analysis conducted by the real estate firm CBRE estimates the proposed investment would generate 10-year costs that are $4.8 million higher than a similar investment in Miami. The costs in the analysis include labor, sales tax on construction materials and furniture and equipment purchases, as well as lease costs, real estate taxes and personal property taxes.

"Potential state and IDA incentives assistance can help lessen the economic gap between Amherst and the Miami alternative," the company said in its application. The full value of the incentives that would be available through the Amherst IDA have not yet been determined.

The documents say Ingram Micro has 1,670 local employees. The company indicated it has also communicated with Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm, about further incentives for the project.

"We have a ways to go as the Amherst IDA is one piece of a larger incentive proposal, but it would be tremendous to have one of the region's largest employers set down roots and invest significant capital in creating an innovative office environment," said David Mingoia, executive director and CEO of the Amherst IDA.

If Ingram Micro moves forward with the Amherst project, it would reinforce the longtime employer's presence in the Buffalo Niagara region. In 2021, Platinum Equity, a private equity firm, completed a $7.2 billion deal to acquire Ingram Micro from a Chinese company, HNA Technology.

The Amherst IDA has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 1 about Ingram Micro's request for incentives.