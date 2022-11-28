Inflation is challenging Christmas shoppers with higher prices this year

Devin Lockwood is prepared to spend more money on Christmas gifts this year. Terry Small is scouring for sales. And Samory Salter is working a second job, plus overtime.

Those are just some of the ways Western New Yorkers are coping with higher prices caused by inflation as they tackle their Christmas lists this year.

"It’s been another historic year in retail and for consumers, and we know against the backdrop of the challenging economic environment and substantially elevated levels of inflation, rising interest rates, that’s playing a role in the way in which consumers are behaving," said Matt Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, in a media call.

It is not just that the prices of gifts are higher, though they are. Everything from food to energy to medical care has increased. Overall, inflation was up 7.7% in October, compared to the same month last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.

Retailers are bracing for inflation's effects, too.

"There are a lot of external factors that are affecting people's shopping habits this year," said Crystal Newman, owner of Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe in Lancaster. "Inflation has hit us in every aspect of our lives."

Terry Small of East Buffalo is a retired senior on a fixed income. She is relying on her shopping savvy to provide a bountiful Christmas for her husband, two children and two grandchildren. She started shopping earlier than usual this year to give herself more time to spot deals and to shop more strategically.

She is not the only one. More than three in four shoppers said they are shopping early this year to ensure they get what they want and have more time to shop for deals, according to an Oracle Retail consumer research study.

And, for a change, Small is shopping in stores. She prefers to shop in person, but with retailers trying to drive traffic to the web during the pandemic, some sales were online only and unavailable in stores, she said.

Some experts have said real bargains will be harder to identify this year, as retailers tinker with hype in order to capture sales while preserving profit margins.

But Small insists there are deals to be had. After sales, coupons and rebates, she nabbed her daughter a 30-piece cookware set for $39 (regularly $160), an $80 pair of boots for her daughter for $20 and a $50 suitcoat for her husband for $13.

"They've got sales. You just gotta look," she said.

Susan Battaglia of North Buffalo is on the hunt for bargains, too. With inflation pushing prices through the roof, saving money on gifts is more important than ever. She was scouring the Boulevard Mall with her two grandchildren last week, and had been taking advantage of the snow days to get a jump-start on her holiday shopping list.

"We started early this year. There's a lot of sales going on in stores right now," she said.

She had planned to help her granddaughter Vanessa Damude make baked goods to give as gifts, assuming it would be a less expensive way for Vanessa to check names off her Christmas list.

But, as the pair planned their ingredient purchases, they soon realized homemade food gifts wouldn't bring much savings. Food prices were up 10.9% in October, compared to the same month last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

"But that's not going to stop me. Baking is something I enjoy doing with my granddaughter," Battaglia said.

That means holiday meals are more expensive, as well.

"It's usually me buying everything. Now, my brothers and sisters are bringing a dish to pass," she said. "We're doing potluck because nobody could afford to buy it all themselves."

Battaglia and her siblings have also worked out a way to cut down on gift costs. Everyone will bring a wrapped gift that costs no more than $30. Then, they'll play a game to determine who gets what.

"Everyone will have a gift at the end. It will be fun," she said.

Devin Lockwood has already accepted that he will spend more money on Christmas gifts this year, and he said he is ready to do just that. He has been Christmas shopping for about a week, and has noticed prices are higher.

"You just gotta put your big boy pants on and take the step," he said.

He has four kids ages 2 to 12, and knows he'll have to do what it takes to get what they're looking forward to seeing under the tree.

"My list is everything from Baby Shark to NBA 2K23," he said, referring to the video game.

With requests so specific, there is little wiggle room. But Lockwood has been watching for deals, sales and coupons, he said. Starting early also helped, because he can spend in increments with cash on hand, rather than doing bigger purchases all at once and going into debt.

Samory Salter of East Buffalo also said she's ready to spend more this year, instead of cutting back. Christmas comes only once a year, and she wants to make sure her 4-year-old son is taken care of. His birthday and Christmas are when she splurges on his biggest gifts, and she doesn't want to come up short on such a special occasion.

"It's time for Christmas. It's time to celebrate," she said.

Many shoppers are fighting the pressure to cut back at the holidays this year. Some have even gone so far as to say they would go into debt to bring the cheer. More than two in three people said they would consider store financing or a payment plan to cover the cost of gifts, according to the Oracle study.

This year, with prices so much higher than years past, Salter is working two jobs, plus overtime, to make ends meet. And like so many others, she is watching for sales.

"I'm working overnights and picking up extra shifts to provide myself with the best Christmas I can," she said.