India Walton backs down from threat against lucrative property tax break

"It's up to the State Legislature to do that," Brown said.

Walton had previously called for the city to "opt out" of the program, so it would no longer offer the incentive, calling it a taxpayer giveaway to rich developers.

Brown says that would be disastrous.

"Opting out would have created an environment where there was far less development in the City of Buffalo than we’ve seen," he said, citing more than $8 billion in development since 2006.

On Tuesday, Walton said she was "approached by a gentleman a couple of days ago," who told her he needed the incentive to support a smaller adaptive reuse project that resulted in retail space on the ground floor of a building and apartments upstairs. She's also heard similar stories from others. And that's the kind of project she wants to see, she explained.

"My opinion about that is beginning to change, but I also want the rules to be enforced," Walton said. "I know there are responsible developers, and I know there are other developers who just want to build buildings to make money. But if there are resources going into a building, it should serve a public good, should sustain development."