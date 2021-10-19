 Skip to main content
India Walton backs down from threat against lucrative property tax break
top story

India Walton backs down from threat against lucrative property tax break

485-a

Renovation costs of the building at One Canalside were eased when Benderson Development included a modest-sized apartment to qualify for a tax incentive. The State Legislature has amended that law, contending that such uses were never intended.

 Derek Gee

Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton is softening her opposition to one of the city’s core economic development programs, saying she may no longer insist that the city drop out of the 485-a property tax break that developers covet but critics say is too generous.

But Walton said Tuesday she still wants to make sure that developers follow the guidelines set by the state, and ensure that their projects provide real benefit to the community.

The program's tax breaks – longer and more generous than property tax incentives available through local industrial development agencies – are aimed at encouraging the reuse of vacant or underused buildings in cities.

Developers say the bigger tax breaks are needed to make difficult projects financially viable. But critics say developers have taken advantage of the program – and its requirement that projects include a residential component – by including a single apartment, in some instances.

"The reason why folks in my sphere of influence are critical of 485-a is because we’ve seen it used poorly," Walton told developers and other real estate professionals at a candidates' forum hosted by the Upstate New York Chapter of NAIOP: The Commercial Real Estate Development Association. "We’ve seen buildings go up with only one housing unit."

As she's learned more about it, though, "that changed my perspective," Walton said.

That may be a relief to many developers, who have counted on the tax incentive to help them cover financing gaps. However, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, who is running a write-in campaign against Walton, said that's precisely the problem with her candidacy.

"My opponent went before Rotary [Club] a few weeks ago and demonstrated she didn’t even understand what the 485 program was," he told the same developer group earlier. "When you are running for mayor of the City of Buffalo, you should be educated on what you’re talking about."

The program is a statewide property tax incentive that was created by the State Legislature in 2002 to encourage the reuse of vacant or underutilized commercial and industrial buildings in cities. It was supposed to provide an incentive for mixed-use projects that incorporate both residential and commercial tenants.

The tax break applies only on the increase in property value that results from redevelopment. That means the original assessment prior to redevelopment is not discounted, and taxes are still paid on that. The full amount of the increase in valuation is tax-exempt for the first eight years. Full taxation takes effect after the 12th year.

Cities can "opt in" or "opt out" of participation in the program, but they can't cherry-pick the projects or developers that would qualify. And the terms are set by state law, not the city.

The 485-a exemption has been used more in Buffalo than any other city in the state. Developers and city officials have said the incentive is needed to make projects financially viable in Buffalo, because property values and rents aren't high enough to support the projects otherwise.

According to a report by the Public Accountability Initiative, as of late 2019, developers in Buffalo had used the program for 96 properties, receiving benefits estimated at more than $67 million over the life of their term through 2030.

But it's also been widely panned because it's susceptible to abuse. In perhaps the most oft-cited example, Benderson Development Co. received the tax break on One Canalside, when it included a single apartment in its conversion of the six-story former Donovan State Office Building into the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, the headquarters for law firm Phillips Lytle and a Pizza Plant restaurant.

City officials and other developers say most mixed-use projects that used the program have included a much larger proportion of residential units.

"It’s not a fair criticism," Brown said. "Much of the development that we’ve seen in the City of Buffalo would not have occurred without that tool."

City officials, recognizing the faults in the law, also have advocated for changes to close loopholes.

"It's up to the State Legislature to do that," Brown said.

Walton had previously called for the city to "opt out" of the  program, so it would no longer offer the incentive, calling it a taxpayer giveaway to rich developers.

Brown says that would be disastrous.

"Opting out would have created an environment where there was far less development in the City of Buffalo than we’ve seen," he said, citing more than $8 billion in development since 2006.

On Tuesday, Walton said she was "approached by a gentleman a couple of days ago," who told her he needed the incentive to support a smaller adaptive reuse project that resulted in retail space on the ground floor of a building and apartments upstairs. She's also heard similar stories from others. And that's the kind of project she wants to see, she explained.

"My opinion about that is beginning to change, but I also want the rules to be enforced," Walton said. "I know there are responsible developers, and I know there are other developers who just want to build buildings to make money. But if there are resources going into a building, it should serve a public good, should sustain development."

She suggested that the city's Planning Department and Division of Real Estate could also use their leverage to press developers to do better.

"I'm not going to say we’re going to unilaterally deny projects, but we can do a better job of making sure our projects benefit people as much as possible," Walton said.

Related to this story

Editorial: Ripe for reform
Editorial

Editorial: Ripe for reform

  • Updated

The Public Accountability Initiative, a progressive watchdog group, last week released a report critiquing a tax exemption used by Buffalo-area developers 11 times in the past year. The exemption, known as 485-a, was created in 2002 by the State Legislature to encourage adaptive reuse of vacant or underutilized commercial or industrial buildings. The program, which does not apply to

Editorial: Legal, but inappropriate to use 485-a tax break loophole
Editorial

Editorial: Legal, but inappropriate to use 485-a tax break loophole

  • Updated

Uniland Development Co. must be careful not to give opponents fodder by including a single apartment in a proposed downtown project. That might comply with the letter of the 485-a property tax break, which needs to be amended, but it abuses its spirit, along with the taxpayers who fund it. To be sure, businesses are going to take advantage

+3
Critics take aim at Benderson over city tax break — for one apartment
Local News

Critics take aim at Benderson over city tax break — for one apartment

  • Updated

Critics of a city property tax break program turned their fire toward Benderson Development Co. Friday, demanding the Florida-based real estate company give up $5.9 million in subsidies it received for its One Canalside project in downtown Buffalo. Assemblyman Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo, accused the developer of abusing the state-authorized program, designed to support mixed-use development projects that convert

Editorial: State tax incentive is successful, but misused
Editorial

Editorial: State tax incentive is successful, but misused

  • Updated

Critics say that a state tax incentive known as 485-a is abused by Buffalo real estate developers, who use it to reap tax break windfalls. Defenders of the program – including developers and Buffalo city officials – maintain that 485-a encourages the restoration of dilapidated buildings, bringing neglected or empty properties back onto the tax rolls, and therefore is

Letters

Letter: State should address development tax break

  • Updated

Nobody likes wasting the public’s money. Unfortunately, an overly broad law on tax breaks is doing that. The Public Accountability Initiative and The Buffalo News have recently reported on a state law known as 485-a. It was intended to promote the conversion of abandoned downtown buildings into mixed-use projects with housing and retail or commercial space, but it is

