Independent Health members who live outside the health plan's traditional service area will soon get broader national coverage through one of the country's largest health insurers.

Starting Jan. 1, Independent Health will offer its new national network through UnitedHealthcare, which the Amherst-based health plan sees as a more competitive solution for out-of-area members as well as local members who may need health care services while traveling outside the region.

The new national network, which Independent Health this week started to introduce to employer groups and brokers, will be available for primary and travel access for commercial and self-funded plans.

"This will give them comprehensive access nationally with a recognizable network name," said Richard Argentieri, chief sales and marketing officer at Independent Health.

Independent Health's current national network coverage is through First Health and PHCS, names that are not immediately recognizable to most consumers. The UnitedHealthcare national network offers out-of-area access to 1.6 million physicians and health care professionals as well as to 6,200 hospitals.

Independent Health decided to bolster its national network at a time when more employers have embraced remote work, meaning a company headquartered in Western New York could have workers based a long way away – and certainly outside Independent Health's 23-county service territory in New York and Pennsylvania.

On top of that, the new national network also could be a boost to local employers who have grown to include multisite, multistate locations.

While Argentieri said First Health and PHCS have served Independent Health well in the past, the health plan saw the change to UnitedHealthcare as "an opportunity to improve the value we can bring our customers."

"That's what we look for day in and day out, year over year," he said. "This opportunity presented itself through some work that we were doing to explore that, and we think it's going to be a great solution for our employers and members in Western New York."

Argentieri noted that the relationship with UnitedHealthcare is strictly Independent Health using the UnitedHealthcare network. It has no bearing on Independent Health's existing operations, he said, and it doesn't provide UnitedHealthcare with access to Independent Health's network.

While Independent Health's focus when selling its products to businesses is on companies that have operations and locations in the eight-county Western New York, the health plan's network extends into another 15 counties in New York and Pennsylvania.

Members outside of that service area who access the UnitedHealthcare network, Independent Health said those customers will still be supported by its customer service team and its care and case management services.