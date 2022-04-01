Independent Health reports $92.7 million deficit in 2021 – its first loss in six years

Highmark reports $58 million loss for 2021, while Univera parent records profit; both saw expenses rise Two of Western New York's largest health plans reported 2021 financial results on Tuesday: Highmark Western and Northeastern New York reported a loss of $58 million, while the health plan that includes Univera Healthcare reported about $118 million in income.

All three insurers remain on solid financial footing, maintaining state-mandated reserves. Independent Health's reserve fund balance was $541 million at the end of 2021, or about 28% of revenue – comparable to where the insurer was in 2019 before the pandemic, Chief Financial Officer James Dunlop said.

"Part of the reason why we have reserves is when we have a year like we did in 2021, which was really unprecedented relative to the pandemic, that gives us the resiliency to be able to absorb that poor financial performance and not pass on significant increases to our customers," he said. "We're ideally looking, moving forward, to have better predictability and stability in terms of what's happening in the local health care market."

Medical costs takeaways

Last year, Independent Health saw an influx of higher-cost cases – the result of needed care that was delayed in 2020, which caused many patients' conditions to worsen. In addition, the return of elective surgeries added more cost.

A major expense, especially in the first half of 2021, was Covid-related expenses, including vaccinations, testing and treatment. That added up to nearly $92 million last year, Dunlop said.