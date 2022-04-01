Independent Health reports $92.7 million deficit in 2021 – its first loss in six years

Independent Health on Friday reported a deficit of $92.7 million last year, the insurer's first loss since 2015 as the company encountered higher medical and Covid-related expenses during the pandemic's second year.
The deficit came after Independent Health recorded a surplus of $86.2 million in 2020. When combining the two years of financial performance amid the pandemic, Independent Health came close to breaking even, logging a deficit of just $6.5 million.
Revenues in 2021 came in at $1.93 billion, up slightly from $1.92 billion in the prior year. The insurer said its overall membership now totals 335,000, up 2,000 from January 2021.
Independent Health's competitors, Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York and Excellus Health Plan, which includes Univera Healthcare, also reported higher expenses last year.
Highmark reported its first loss in six years, with a deficit of $58 million on revenue of $3.1 billion, as the insurer saw pent-up demand for elective surgeries and encountered sizable information technology costs related to its affiliation with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc.
Excellus, meanwhile, reported $117.6 million in net income last year on revenue of $6.6 billion. The company does not break out Univera's results separately.
All three insurers remain on solid financial footing, maintaining state-mandated reserves. Independent Health's reserve fund balance was $541 million at the end of 2021, or about 28% of revenue – comparable to where the insurer was in 2019 before the pandemic, Chief Financial Officer James Dunlop said.
"Part of the reason why we have reserves is when we have a year like we did in 2021, which was really unprecedented relative to the pandemic, that gives us the resiliency to be able to absorb that poor financial performance and not pass on significant increases to our customers," he said. "We're ideally looking, moving forward, to have better predictability and stability in terms of what's happening in the local health care market."
Medical costs takeaways
Last year, Independent Health saw an influx of higher-cost cases – the result of needed care that was delayed in 2020, which caused many patients' conditions to worsen. In addition, the return of elective surgeries added more cost.
A major expense, especially in the first half of 2021, was Covid-related expenses, including vaccinations, testing and treatment. That added up to nearly $92 million last year, Dunlop said.
All told, Independent Health's hospital and medical expenses last year totaled about $1.75 billion, a 10% jump from $1.59 billion in 2020.
That means the insurer spent 90 cents of each premium dollar on medical expenses last year – Highmark was about the same, while Excellus was at 89 cents of every dollar.
Normalizing?
There are signs medical costs are normalizing.
When compared to 2020, Independent Health saw a 3% increase in colorectal cancer screenings in 2021, as well as a 2% jump in cervical cancer screenings and a 3.5% boost in preventative care visits with primary care doctors.
Dunlop said those kinds of medical trends are getting close to where they were in 2019, something Independent Health began to see in the second half of 2021 and now into 2022.
"It's much closer to where things were pre-pandemic than it's been in quite some time," he said.
The financial information reported Friday combines Independent Health Benefits Corp. and Independent Health Association. It does not include the insurer's affiliates Nova Healthcare Administrator and Pharmacy Benefit Dimensions. When including the affiliates, Independent Health has about 1,500 employees and a customer base of about 540,000 people.
