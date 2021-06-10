 Skip to main content
Independent Health names new CFO
James Dunlop Jr. is Independent Health's new CFO. 

Independent Health has named a veteran of Catholic Health System as its next chief financial officer.

James Dunlop Jr. will start as the health insurer's CFO July 6. He succeeds Ann Pentkowski, who announced her retirement this year.

Dunlop has spent more than 25 years in the health care financial field, including 12 years as Catholic Health's CFO. He left the health system, which he joined in 1996, at the end of 2019.

