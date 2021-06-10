Independent Health names new CFO

Independent Health has named a veteran of Catholic Health System as its next chief financial officer.
James Dunlop Jr. will start as the health insurer's CFO July 6. He succeeds Ann Pentkowski, who announced her retirement this year.
Dunlop has spent more than 25 years in the health care financial field, including 12 years as Catholic Health's CFO. He left the health system, which he joined in 1996, at the end of 2019.
Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today