Independent Health collecting essential items for Jefferson Avenue community in Buffalo

Independent Health will collect essential nonfood items at three locations next week to support residents of the Jefferson Avenue community where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Tops Market.
The items will be collected May 31 through June 3 at Independent Health Medicare Information Centers at 3225 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park; 620 Dick Road in Depew; and 250 Essjay Road in Amherst.
Independent Health will collect items including toiletries, paper towels, reusable bags, laundry detergent, diapers and other baby products.
Independent Health is also making a $100,000 donation to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.
Matt Glynn