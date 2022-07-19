Increased prize money lures better applicants to 43North

43North officials decided this spring to offer fewer but larger prizes in its business startup competition – and they said the move brought it more applicants of a higher quality.

Applications closed earlier this month, ending with 720 applications from 43 states and 28 countries. They're making their way to a group of 80 judges and will be reviewed by three judges each.

Rather than offering one $1 million prize and seven smaller ones, 43North will offer five $1 million prizes this year.

The updated investment structure helped drive a better number and higher quality of applicants, said spokesperson Maura Devlin.

"It really was part of a of an intentional strategy," Devlin said. "But the money is just the beginning."

The number of applicants increased 125% over last year, 43North said, but the focus is on quality over quantity.

In the contest's early years, it got an unwieldy 13,000 applicants. It tweaked the process to get fewer but higher-quality candidates. The new prize structure this year has further fine-tuned the batch of companies battling for five $1 million prizes.

"We want the right companies," said Colleen Heidinger, 43North president. "When we're on the road and we're meeting founders. We're meeting investors. We're asking them to refer companies to us that want to be a part of this program; that want to come to Buffalo not just for the 365 days that we require but longer term to help us help build this ecosystem."

Upping the prize money helps 43North compete in the increasingly crowded venture capital space, but so does playing up Buffalo in its marketing and outreach efforts. People are seeing what's happening in Buffalo and want to be a part of it, she said.

"Of course, we were highlighting this enhanced offering. That was really powerful for us on the road," she said. "But I think something that was even almost more compelling was what 43North does to bring mentorship and connections to customers, connections to investors."

It drove the point home by using unscripted messaging from its own founders to tell of the value and benefit they're getting from 43North and Buffalo and how they're accelerating the growth of their businesses.

"We're building something that people on the outside want to be a part of," Heidinger said.

From here, the pool of applicants will be narrowed down to about 100 candidates that will be asked to present video pitches. The best of that bunch will be invited to the live event at Shea's Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., which is free for the public to attend.