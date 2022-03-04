Incoming Canisius president Steve Stoute on moving to Buffalo and how to attract more students

Steve Stoute, new president-elect of Canisius College, is the first person of color and the youngest selected to lead the 150-year-old institution.

Stoute, 41, comes to the area from Chicago’s DePaul University, where he’s been chief of staff since 2018 and vice president for strategic innovation since June 2020.

Q: What makes you want to move to Buffalo?

A: There is so much that excites me about Buffalo. The people are welcoming, generous and passionate — particularly about the things that matter: sports and food.

Buffalo has arts and culture, history, outdoor activities and great food and sports. Buffalo provides opportunities for me to engage deeply with the business and civic community in service of Canisius, the city and our region.

Buffalo is a city with character, and I love that! My family and I are very excited to call Buffalo our home.

Q: How will you try to boost enrollment at Canisius?