In the second round of PPP, smaller loans went to fewer companies

"Clearly some industries were through it and on the other side," she said. "And then there were some that had some turmoil or were impacted, but not at the significance they were sort of preparing themselves for. And then there was a smaller subset of folks that truly were still in need that (PPP) this year took care of."

E-Zoil, which packages fuel additives and cleaning products, returned to M&T Bank for a second PPP loan this year. The PPP loans – each worth about $270,000 – were beneficial in a couple of ways, said Chris Miller, the company's president.

"It definitely allowed us to avoid having to lay off any of our employees," Miller said. The business has 35 employees, spread among three locations.

And with its payroll needs covered, E-Zoil could go after a new piece of business that was "quite substantial and will allow us to grow substantially in the future," he said.

The new opportunity involved packaging thousands of bottles of powdered detergent. "That business would not have been possible were we not able to maintain our employment numbers," Miller said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

While E-Zoil applied for a PPP loan last year amid upheaval in the economy, the business faced other challenges this year.