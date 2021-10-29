In New York's push to renewables, big changes are coming

It means shifting from gasoline-powered vehicles to building the extensive network of charging stations that will be needed if those carbon-fueled cars and trucks are replaced by electric vehicles. It likely means developing a plan to phase out appliances and heating systems powered by fossil fuels.

But to get there, the path will be shaped by decisions that will be made in the coming years. And there isn’t broad agreement on how to get there.

“There are different views on how much we should electrify and how fast we should electrify,” said Donna DeCarolis, the president of National Fuel’s utility business. “Most presume that, by 2030, if your furnace breaks, you’re going to electrify.”

Utility officials are pushing for an approach that uses the existing infrastructure, especially for natural gas, that would continue to use the network of underground pipelines that they already own. In their vision, the pipes would carry natural gas mixed with hydrogen to reduce harmful emissions. That would save money, they said.

But others, including some environmental groups, want to move more forcefully away from carbon-based fuels, including natural gas, and more aggressively toward a more fully electrified future.