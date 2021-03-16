In competition for Samsung plant, STAMP aims to make its mark

The reason: a rival company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., just chose the Phoenix area for a $12 billion plant with about 1,900 jobs. Boyd said it would be unlike Samsung to choose to locate a new plant in the same market as TSMC.

While Austin would appear to have the inside track, with Samsung already operating there, Boyd said some other factors may have influence.

The recent destructive storms in Texas disrupted site selection activities, although Boyd said that factor should not be overstated. But he said New York state is "desperate" for a major economic development win, and that the public mood toward incentives in Austin could work in STAMP's favor.

"We're starting to see a lot of anti-growth public advocacy groups in Austin aggressively protest these types of large incentive packages," Boyd said. "That could potentially come into play here, if there is a large public outcry related to an incentive package of this size.

"I suspect they would have an easier path to a large incentive package in New York," Boyd said.

The Schumer factor

STAMP's bid has a factor on its side that the other states don't: Sen. Charles Schumer, the Senate majority leader.