In Amherst, another health care labor fight is brewing as nursing home sale stalls

While the union is at the table with Weinberg Campus, Bogdanove said the union's understanding is that "Weinberg has to take these tentative agreements back to Elderwood before formally agreeing to the new contract with us."

While the situation is unique in some ways, given the facility's long-delayed sale, it continues what is a contentious time in the world of health care labor negotiations.

Jackie Ettipio, president of CWA Local 1133, which represents workers in the now-concluded labor dispute at Catholic Health System, said Tuesday the union "just tipped the first domino" at Mercy Hospital.

"I believe that health care throughout the United States needs to change," said Ettipio, a registered nurse. "And I think our members were the breaking point of it, but I also think our community was, too."

And, as it did at Mercy, staffing issues again are taking center stage at Weinberg Campus.

Sale update

The moment leading up to the sale can be traced back to December 2015.