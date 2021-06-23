 Skip to main content
In $1 billion deal, Irish company buys Niagara Falls food additive maker
The Niacet Corp. plant in Niagara Falls.

Niacet Corp., which employs almost 100 people as a longtime fixture on the Niagara Falls industrial scene, has been acquired by an Irish company for slightly over $1 billion.

Kerry Group, whose businesses include food preservation and protection, said in a news release Monday that it was interested in Niacet because of the Niagara Falls company's successful food preservatives for bakery, meat and pharmaceutical products.

Kelly A. Brannen, Niacet's CEO, said the sale will not affect employment in Niagara Falls. He said he will stay on, along with the entire local management team.

However, Brannen, who owns 25% of the company, no longer will be a part owner of the firm his family bought from Union Carbide Co. in 1978.

Kelly Brannen remained Niacet Corp.'s CEO after its sale to a New York City investment firm in 2017.

In 2017, Brannen sold a controlling interest to SK Capital Partners of New York City. He said he and SK Capital made the decision jointly to sell to Kerry Group.

"The combination of the two companies will enhance Niacet’s growth prospects, allowing us to reach new markets and develop new products. It was a great outcome for the company," Brannen said.

"SK Capital was a great partner the last four years and helped the team grow the business," he said. "It has been a great run for Niacet through family ownership, then private equity ownership, and it will grow even more under Kerry Group's corporate ownership. I am certain my father is smiling down from heaven today."

According to the news release announcing the deal, Niacet projects $220 million in revenue this year, with a pretax profit margin of 30%.

Kerry Group intends to pay for the purchase primarily through the sale of the Kerry Consumer Foods Meats and Meals Division, which it announced last week. Kerry will realize 819 million euros from that sale and pay 853 million euros for Niacet, which is the equivalent of $1.015 billion.

Kerry Group had nearly 7 billion euros of revenue in 2020 and showed a profit of almost 800 million euros, according to its website.

“The acquisition of Niacet’s complementary product portfolio enhances our leadership position in the fast growing food protection and preservation market and significantly advances our sustainable nutrition ambition," Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry, said in the news release. "Niacet is a business with market leading positions, differentiated technologies and a strong and highly experienced management team."

Brannen said the sale does not affect a current $13.25 million expansion plan at the 47th Street plant, for which Niacet received a tax incentive package June 9 from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The project is a 3,500-square-foot addition, creating a production line for anhydrous hydrogen chloride, a chemical used in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical and technical industries. The project also will add eight jobs to Niacet's current Niagara Falls workforce of 91.

Niacet also has a plant in the Netherlands and customers in about 75 countries.

