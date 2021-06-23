In $1 billion deal, Irish company buys Niagara Falls food additive maker

Niacet Corp., which employs almost 100 people as a longtime fixture on the Niagara Falls industrial scene, has been acquired by an Irish company for slightly over $1 billion.

Kerry Group, whose businesses include food preservation and protection, said in a news release Monday that it was interested in Niacet because of the Niagara Falls company's successful food preservatives for bakery, meat and pharmaceutical products.

Kelly A. Brannen, Niacet's CEO, said the sale will not affect employment in Niagara Falls. He said he will stay on, along with the entire local management team.

However, Brannen, who owns 25% of the company, no longer will be a part owner of the firm his family bought from Union Carbide Co. in 1978.

In 2017, Brannen sold a controlling interest to SK Capital Partners of New York City. He said he and SK Capital made the decision jointly to sell to Kerry Group.

"The combination of the two companies will enhance Niacet’s growth prospects, allowing us to reach new markets and develop new products. It was a great outcome for the company," Brannen said.