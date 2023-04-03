Imagine Staffing, a woman-owned Main Street workforce company, has acquired Mary Kraft HR, a Maryland-based firm that provides staffing, workforce management and human resources nationally.

The acquisition brings Mary Kraft's stable of long-term clients while bolstering Imagine's presence in the Mid-Atlantic market. It will go forward as The Imagine Group, with Mary Kraft HR and Imagine Staffing as two of its brand affiliates, in addition to CryptoPeople and Imagine-360.

Founded in 1989 by Baltimore native Mary Kraft and primarily run by family members, the acquired company has workers in more than 15 states and, in addition to its Baltimore headquarters, has offices in Minnesota catering to clients in the Midwest. The woman-owned business is helmed by president and CEO Lisa Benson.

The deal was finalized Saturday.