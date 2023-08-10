IMA Life North America plans to double its capacity for making freeze-drying machines for pharmaceutical companies, and it's seeking tax breaks to help fund its Town of Tonawanda expansion.

The U.S. subsidiary of Italy's IMA Group is working with Montante Construction on a proposal to construct an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing and office facility in the Colvin Woods Business Park in Tonawanda. That would mark a significant expansion for the company, which already has a 60,000-square-foot production plant at 2175 Military Road but needs more room to meet customer demand.

The new operation would include 50,000 square feet of space for a development laboratory, three production bays and warehouse space to assemble, test and ship its machinery, as well as 30,000 square feet of corporate office space for the company's North American headquarters.

The $27.6 million project will primarily be funded through company equity, along with $1.13 million in Excelsior Jobs tax credits from Empire State Development Corp., in exchange for IMA Life creating 30 new jobs, paying an average salary of $72,293.

But the company also is seeking $824,819 in sales tax breaks on $9.43 million in eligible purchases, plus an even more lucrative property tax break from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

If approved, construction would begin in early October, with completion a year later and occupancy in November 2024. Upon completion, IMA Life would also maintain its existing operation, which is leased from Uniland Development Co., but would shift 120 existing jobs to the new site, leaving 34 at Military Road. It would then add the new jobs at Colvin Woods over the next two years.

IMA specializes in manufacturing packaging and process equipment for the pharmaceutical, food and industrial sectors, generating $2.1 billion in total revenues last year and employing 6,900 worldwide. It employs 544 in the United States, including 154 in the existing Tonawanda facility, which it acquired in 2008 when it bought the former Edwards Freeze Drying Division.

But it needs additional space and wants to stay in Tonawanda "to maintain the availability of the unique skills of our employees and to ensure continuity of the business," according to the application. "After examining alternative campus locations in New York and other states," it turned to the business park, the application said.

Located at 700 Colvin Woods Parkway, the 15.2-acre vacant site is roughly half of a larger property that is currently owned by Elmlawn Cemetery and Crematory, but has not been used for burials and is not considered suitable for that purpose.

Instead, it has been leased to Ciminelli Properties as part of Colvin Woods for more than 20 years, but only the eastern end of it was developed.. Meanwhile, the western part is vacant.

The entire property is under contract to be acquired for $1.95 million by Ciminelli, an affiliate of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., which will then sell the western piece to IMA Life for $2.29 million. The sale has been approved by the New York State Cemetery Board.

Plans call for 37,500 square feet of manufacturing space, 7,000 square feet for research and development, 5,500 square feet for warehouse storage and 30,000 square feet for offices.

Costs include $16.85 million for construction, $4 million for manufacturing equipment, $1 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment, and $3.42 million in professional fees.

IMA says the project and assistance are needed to prevent the company from moving out of state, noting that the parent company owns six other companies in the United States outside of New York. Tonawanda is also competing with the other locations for IMA's flagship U.S. corporate office.

. "The genuine threat to New York State and WNY is IMA Group's ability to pursue this project out-of-state," the application said. It added, "The requested incentives are a critical piece of the capital stack for the project and are necessary to move forward."