ILDC authorizes new road in Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park

A second public road will be built in the new Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna, providing a rear truck access for two new planned warehouses on the former Bethlehem Steel site while extending the infrastructure needed for future redevelopment of the interior part of the site.

The Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. on Wednesday approved a new $1.47 million contract with E&R General Construction to build 1,550 feet of new roadway that will run from the Dona Street Extension to the north.

It's the next phase of a larger infrastructure plan to create a series of roadways and provide access to all parcels within the 130-acre business park, and even deeper into the 1,200-acre industrial campus.

The redevelopment of the site already has brought in several tenants, such as sugar refinery Sucro Sourcing and TMP Technologies, which makes Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

Additional plans call for other roads extending into the site from Route 5, parallel to Dona Street, as well as north-south links between them. The Dona Street extension – the first major road project at the site – added a new way to access the center of the county-owned property.

The new roadway will enable trucks to get to the new 150,000-square-foot warehouse facility that Uniland Development Co. is building at 8 Dona – expected to be completed by the fall – and eventually to a second such facility that Uniland will add next door.

