The McKinley Mall in Hamburg received a high bid of nearly $8 million at a three-day online auction this week, but the struggling Southtowns mall's future still remains murky.

That's because the identity of the high bidder is still unknown as of Thursday morning, and it's not yet clear if the mall's current owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group, will accept the offer of $7.975 million – which is less than the $8.5 million price Kohan paid less than two years ago, in summer 2021.

An answer may still be days away. So local officials aren't sure if they should be more than just cautiously optimistic.

"We'll see who bought it," said Town of Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak, who watched the auction proceedings unfold during the day on Wednesday, the final day of bidding.

Only two potential bidders had been publicly identified prior to the auction: Benderson Development Co., which already owns or controls significant portions of the larger property, and the Seneca Nation of Indians, which surprised many local observers when it announced its intention to bid late last month, as an economic development play for its members.

But a spokesman for the tribe said that the Nation ultimately decided not to bid after all.

“While the site presented some interesting qualities, we came to the decision, after close review and discussion, not to bid," said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. "A number of factors went into our decision. The Seneca Nation continues to explore possible acquisitions in both Western New York and Rochester that could potentially help fuel important economic expansion for the Nation and our people.”

Meanwhile, Benderson already owns the former Macy's and its now-closed home store inside the mall, a six-acre ring of property near the Dipson movie theater, and the Hobby Lobby on one of the mall's outparcels.

As a result, it has the right – through prior encumbrances and deed restrictions – to reject certain types of projects on the mall property. Benderson previously refused to allow Kohan to lease space in the former Sears store for a self-storage facility, and it denied efforts to bring a used car dealership to another of the mall’s outer parcels once occupied by a Pier 1 store.

And Benderson has a prior record of interest in the mall. When Kohan initially agreed to buy McKinley, Benderson claimed it had tried to make a higher purchase offer but was ignored by Newmark – the same broker now representing Kohan in the auction.

In an affidavit at the time, it asserted that Newmark didn't give it a chance to make an offer, but that it would have paid $10 million – $1.5 million more than Kohan, and close to the assessed value of $10.5 million.

The outcome of the auction is being closely watched, as McKinley is one of the region's four big enclosed malls that have long been economic drivers and centers of the retail market. Like the Boulevard Mall in Amherst and Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence, McKinley has been hit hard by the sharp decline in retail traffic over the past decade, and has been struggling to maintain occupancy.

The 728,397-square-foot mall, which sits on 75 acres at 3701 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg, was put up for sale by Kohan, a Long Island firm run by Mike Kohan, who bought it after former owner Stoltz Management of Philadelphia defaulted on a $25.8 million loan in 2018.

The mall is anchored by J.C. Penney, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and Old Navy, as well as non-retail uses such as an expanded Sports Academy. But it's still 44% vacant. And Kohan now owes at least $176,069 in town, county and special district taxes that were due Feb. 15.

The online auction was conducted by brokers at Newmark, through Real Insight Marketplace, with a minimum starting bid of $3 million. Thomas Dobrowski, one of the Newmark brokers handling the auction, declined to comment.

Hoak said the bidding "was slow" for the first couple of days, although it had reached $5 million by Wednesday morning. That held steady until about an hour or so before the close of the auction at 2:30 p.m. That's when activity heated up, as the price rose to $6 million and then $6.5 million.

At that point, the auctioneers lowered the minimum bid increase from $500,000 to $250,000, and then down to $100,000 and finally increments of just $25,000. A flurry of bids in the final minutes drove up the ultimate price by nearly $2 million.

"The purchase price is one thing. However, the property is in need of some serious investment," Hoak said. "So once we find out who purchased the property, I'll have a better idea of how high to get our hopes up and what direction they want to take it."