Ice cream manufacturer to cut 300 jobs at Dunkirk plant

More than 300 workers at a Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant will lose their jobs at the end of the year.

Wells Enterprises will lay off 319 employees at the company's Dunkirk plant, at 1 Ice Cream Drive, according to a notification the company sent to New York State. Layoffs will begin on Dec. 31.

The company cited "economic" reasons for the layoffs. A call to a company spokesperson was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Last year, Wells Enterprises received a $750,000 grant from National Grid to support an $87 million expansion project at the Dunkirk plant. The project called for adding more manufacturing lines and hiring 70 new employees. The plant had about 750 employees as of January 2021, according to reporting from The Buffalo News.

Wells Enterprises acquired Dunkirk-based ice cream maker Fieldbrook Foods Corp. in 2019.

The affected employees are represented by the Teamsters Local 264 union. A call to the union was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Wells Enterprises is based in Iowa and has been in business for more than 100 years. The company makes popular ice cream brands such as Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Halo Top and Bomb Pops.