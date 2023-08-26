IBM was one of the centerpieces of the Buffalo Billion program, with the state pumping in $55 million to build an innovation hub backed by one of the nation’s leading tech companies in hopes of jump-starting the Buffalo Niagara region’s lackluster tech sector.

It didn’t work out that way.

And with the announcement of Odoo’s purchase of seven floors at 40 Fountain Plaza to meet the Belgian-based business software company’s Buffalo growth comes the realization that the IBM-led technology hub planned there will likely never fully come to fruition.

IBM will continue to have operations in a small portion of the space. But instead of filling seven floors with highly paid data analysts, software developers and programmers – the type of jobs that are rare here but form the foundation of the tech sector in the Silicon Valley – it will occupy just one.

That space sold to Odoo for $1 – in exchange for a job creation target of 350 new positions in five years – originally was acquired by the state in 2015 to create an IBM tech hub that state officials hoped would bring in high-paying and sought-after software development and other technology jobs.

But the computer information technology center has been unable to meet those expectations and for years, branched out to include call center operations that provide technical assistance, rather than the highly skilled and higher-paying jobs for programmers, data analysis and software developers that were initially envisioned.

The state has been trying to lease at least four of the floors originally committed to IBM at the former KeyCenter since at least 2020.

And now IBM’s footprint in the building will become even significantly smaller. It will go from leasing 43,027 square feet of space – slightly more than 40% of the innovation center’s total space – to 14,954 square feet, or about 15% of its total space, according to a new lease that goes through September 2025 with an option to extend for two additional years.

IBM will pay the state $404,028 annually in the first year of the lease and $416,148 annually in the second year, as well as paying utilities, according to documents from NY Creates, the state agency that oversees the property.

“(IBM) did not achieve the job creation goal, the program has ended, and the amount of space they are leasing has been reduced,” Jason Conwall, a spokesperson from NY CREATES, said in a statement.

However, IBM says that even though its space at 40 Fountain Plaza is getting smaller, the company is now actually providing more of those higher-end, higher-paying positions initially promised.

Last year, the company’s Buffalo office transitioned to a Client Innovation Center, which brings high-skilled jobs in data, analytics and cloud consulting. It is one of six in North America and the only one in the Northeast for IBM.

There are still “hundreds” of employees working in the building, but IBM said it does not publicly break out employment numbers by region.

“IBM is committed to Western New York,” the company said in a statement. “Following our local transition to a Client Innovation Center where we co-create with clients, we’ve been adding new team members in highly skilled fields. We look forward to our future in Buffalo.”

Still, the company has fallen short of initial expectations from the state.

IBM had agreed in 2015 to create 500 jobs within five years. That included positions not just at IBM, but also at companies that work with the technology giant on projects at the Buffalo center or provide services and support to it.

The company reached more than 200 jobs at one point in 2018 but went through a major job loss at the software development hub in 2021. It was expected to grow slowly, originally having until September 2020 before it must reach its job target. That deadline, at one point, was moved back to November 2021.

To entice IBM to create the innovation center, the state agreed to invest $30 million to acquire the software that the center would use. The state also spent another $25 million to buy the seven floors in the building and then build it out and equip it.

Much of the space opened after Delaware North Cos. exited the building for a new headquarters on Delaware Avenue in 2015.

IBM was to hire at a rate of about 70 jobs per year, bringing on people with skills in areas like software development, analytics, big data, cloud computing and mobile computing.

“A lot will depend on opportunities,” Jay Goodwyn, executive director of the IBM’s innovation center, said at the time. “We’re hoping we can get to 500 before seven years.”

By 2017, employment at the innovation center reached 185 and a year later, 240 jobs were filled, including for a state help desk that moved from Albany. IBM occupied two floors in the building at that time.

In 2021, more than 80 jobs at the IBM operations hub were eliminated. IBM ended a contract with Anthem Insurance, triggering the job cuts at Computer Task Group, which served as a subcontractor providing services to IBM by staffing a help desk for Anthem. IBM also spun out some positions in its management infrastructure to IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl.

Meanwhile, Odoo, which has steadily expanded its presence in Buffalo since 2020, is essentially filling the void left by the shortcomings of the IBM project.

Odoo is poised to almost triple its staff here as part of an expansion that it said will create 350 jobs over the next five years – 70 per year. Odoo is acquiring floors three and seven through 12 at 40 Fountain Plaza, as part of the purchase from the state.