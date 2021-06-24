IBM cutting 84 jobs at Fountain Plaza tech hub that is part of Buffalo Billion

Eighty-four jobs at an IBM operations hub at Fountain Plaza that is part of the state's Buffalo Billion economic development initiative will be eliminated in August, according to a filing with the state Department of Labor.
IBM has notified CTG, which serves as a subcontractor, that IBM is "prematurely" ending a contract with Anthem Insurance on Aug. 31, triggering the job cuts on that date. CTG has provided services to IBM to staff a help desk for Anthem.
The IBM hub was created as a $55 million Buffalo Billion economic development initiative, and debuted in 2015, with a promise to bring 500 highly skilled technology jobs to the city.
But it has largely failed to produce the produce the high-paying and highly skilled jobs that were envisioned for the site.
Most of the jobs at the IBM hub – a $55 million part of the state's Buffalo Billion economic development initiative – aren't high-paying positions such as programmers or software developers or data analysts.
Instead, the majority positions at the tech hub are in a pair of call centers that provide technical support services. One is a state help desk that moved from Albany. The other is the call center that CTG operates for Emblem that will shut down by the end of August.
The state spent $55 million on the project, including $30 million to acquire the software that center uses. The other $25 million was used to buy seven floors in the Key Center for the IBM facility and then build it out and equip it.
But with the technology hub developing slowly, four of the floors currently are up for lease, according to a listing with CBRE Buffalo, a commercial real estate brokerage. The floors that are up for lease, covering the ninth to 12th floors, have a total of 60,000 square feet of space. They have been on the market for more than a year.
The heavy reliance on help desk and call center jobs at the hub is not what state officials outlined when they struck the deal with IBM through Alain Kaloyeros , the former head of SUNY Polytechnic Institute and a key figure in the early days of the Buffalo Billion. Kaloyeros was convicted of charges stemming from a bid-rigging scheme involving other Buffalo Billion projects, including the Tesla factory in South Buffalo.
At the time the hub was proposed, Kaloyeros envisioned a center crammed with high-end technology jobs that would jumpstart the Buffalo Niagara region's vastly undersized technology sector.
The 500-job commitment includes positions not just at IBM, but also at companies, like CTG, that work with the technology giant on projects at the Buffalo center or provide services and support to it.
